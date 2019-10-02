Launch of the Dynamic Clamp Unit for the Patchliner - the Dynamite(8)

MUNICH, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanion is pleased to announce the launch of Dynamite8, a Dynamic Clamp unit for the multichannel automated patch clamp system, the Patchliner. The Dynamite8 is a Patchliner Add-On which simulates ion channel currents in cells in real-time during patch clamp experiments. This approach will allow higher throughput recordings with higher quality from cardiac action potentials, and thus be a valuable tool for checking drug side-effect early in the drug discovery pipeline. The Dynamite8 has been developed in collaboration with the UMC Utrecht.

Dr. Niels Fertig, CEO Nanion Technologies GmbH The Patchliner is a fully automated planar patch clamp instrument that records from up to 8 cells simultaneously. With its vast experimental freedom and Giga-Ohm seal data quality, the Patchliner is one of the most versatile patch clamp instruments, predominantly used in cardiac safety studies in the pharmacological industry and in basic ion channel research at Universities and Institutes. The Dynamite8 is an Add-on of the Patchliner.

Human iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes (hiPSC-CM's) have become an indispensable tool for safety pharmacologists in recent years for a variety of different assays. We developed a new predictive patch clamp assay in line with the aims of the Comprehensive In Vitro Proarrhythmia Assay (CiPA) initiative by fully integrating the dynamic clamp functionality in the 8-channel Patchliner system for the analysis of cardiac action potentials of hiPSC CM's.

Crucial endpoints for the development of this unit have been Giga-Ohm seals and stable recordings with acceptable success rates on commercially available hiPSC-CM's. Simulating the I K1 ion channel and thus allowing to record from more adult ventricular-like shaped Action Potentials in a higher throughput format was one of our main goals.

"A Dynamic Clamp unit for our automated patch clamp platform, Patchliner, has been desired from our existing customers and contacts for a long time. The Dynamite8 unit will enable them to obtain reliable IC 50 curves from cardiac action potentials and to focus on evaluating drugs and check for cardiac side effects before ex vivo or in vivo studies." says Dr. Niels Fertig, CEO and founder of Nanion Technologies.

Dr. Teun de Boer, UMC Utrecht, adds: "The essence of dynamic clamp is that a hybrid model is created by connecting a real cell with a computer simulation of (parts of) a cell. For this, a computer simulation running in real-time - simultaneously with the experiment on the real cell - is necessary. With Nanion's Dynamite8 unit, we have developed a remote-controlled dynamic clamp system integrated in the automated patch clamp device, the Patchliner, in order to increase throughput and develop new predictive assays using hiPSC-CMs that are in line with the aims of the CiPA initiative. "

