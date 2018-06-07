Launch of The Entrust Trust Company Provides Premier Custodial Services for Third-Party Administrators

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubert Bromma, CEO of The Entrust Trust Company announces the formation of The Entrust Trust Company (TETC). TETC has been formed to provide custodial services for third-party administrators and their clients who hold Individual Retirement Arrangements of all types. The newly-formed company was founded by the owners and officers of The Entrust Group. TETC will provide a level of custodial flexibility unique to the self-directed IRA industry, and transacting business most efficiently. TETC will not be providing custodial services to individual customers, and will act as a completely neutral custodian relative to third-party administrator businesses. By not offering any products or services of its own to individual IRAs, TETC is the only custodian who doesn't compete with third-party administrators in the IRA industry.
"Forming The Entrust Trust Company is a natural and logical progression from our long history of supporting individuals in directing their financial future. It will allow us to provide seamless administrative and custodial services, delivered by our knowledgeable staff of trained professionals, and to preserve the tax-advantaged nature of clients' investments," said Hubert Bromma.
Custodial services for third-party administrators began June 1, 2018. TETC's mission includes servicing a wide range of companies and practices from large third-party administrators to small asset management firms and independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).
About The Entrust Trust Company
The Entrust Trust Company "TETC" is a passive, non-discretionary custodian of self-directed Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs). TETC will perform the many custodial and administrative duties that are necessary to preserve the tax-deferred status of an IRA and otherwise administer the account and custody the assets. For more information about The Entrust Trust Company and the services it offers, please visit www.tetctrust.com.
