Launch of The Entrust Trust Company Provides Premier Custodial Services for Third-Party Administrators

"Forming The Entrust Trust Company is a natural and logical progression from our long history of supporting individuals in directing their financial future. It will allow us to provide seamless administrative and custodial services, delivered by our knowledgeable staff of trained professionals, and to preserve the tax-advantaged nature of clients' investments," said Hubert Bromma.

Custodial services for third-party administrators began June 1, 2018. TETC's mission includes servicing a wide range of companies and practices from large third-party administrators to small asset management firms and independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs).

About The Entrust Trust Company

The Entrust Trust Company "TETC" is a passive, non-discretionary custodian of self-directed Individual Retirement Arrangements (IRAs). TETC will perform the many custodial and administrative duties that are necessary to preserve the tax-deferred status of an IRA and otherwise administer the account and custody the assets. For more information about The Entrust Trust Company and the services it offers, please visit www.tetctrust.com.





