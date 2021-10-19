Launch of the Mi-Pod 2.0, Mi-One Brand's Next Generation Salt Nic Vaporizer

PHOENIX, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mi-One Brands is committed to bringing to market the highest-quality and most innovative designs, and the Mi-Pod 2.0 is our greatest all-in-one (AIO) creation yet.

The Mi-One Brands US Team The Mi-Pod 2.0, Mi-One Brand's Next Generation Salt Nic Vaporizer

The Mi-Pod 2.0 is a refillable liquid pod-based system with a thin sleek form factor, a larger battery for maximum battery life, new laser-cut mesh coil pods with no leaking, longer coil life and incredible flavor production. We are proud to release the Mi-Pod 2.0 in four beautifully designed finishes inspired by sacred geometry and called the Awakening Collection. Read on to learn more about the features of this incredible new device.

A New Revolutionary Design

The Mi-Pod 2.0 is a new revolutionary design combining luxury materials and user-inspired ergonomics.

A slimmer profile, made for vaping by vapors.

A larger high-density 1250 mAh battery for increased battery life.

The new laser-cut mesh magnetic coil pods feature our patented OAS system (Oil and Air Separated) with no leaking, longer coil life and incredible flavor production.

o Combined with the Mi-Pod 2.0's ultra-sensitive airflow switch for both MTL and DTL vaping provides an entirely new and upgraded vaping experience that enhances the entire sensory experience. New physical on /off Switch for ease of use and increased battery life.

Four (4) Responsive LED Battery Indicator Lights.

o Placed on side for easy viewing while smoking. Tighter Draw by design, means more flavorful hits.

Sub OHM in a pod system

Experience sub-OHM e-liquid without sacrificing flavor. Too often, sub-OHM e-liquid is either not functional with pod systems or the taste is highly muted. That's because sub-OHMing normally requires thicker e-liquid that old-fashioned spring-shaped coils do not provide enough contact with the cotton to produce a good hit.

You can use thicker e-liquid in the Mi-Pod 2.0 without sacrificing flavor because we use mesh coils that make full use of the available surface between the mesh coil and cotton. More shared surface area means more flavor.

According to Geoff Habicht, Co-Founder of Mi-One Brands, "

We have always designed products with attention to detail of all the five senses to create the ultimate user experience. With Mi-Pod 2.0, we not only incorporated the five sense and years of customer feedback into the design, but we also added sacred geometry designs to symbolize the "connection to self" which we have found so vitally important on the journey to live a smoke-free life.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Mi-One Brands started in 2008 as Smoking Vapor, providing innovative alternatives to combustible tobacco cigarettes, since before the term "vaping" was coined. Rebranding in 2019 as Mi-One Brands adding several new devices to the lineup. Mi-One Brands is the official home of Mi-Pod PRO, Wi-Pod, Mi-Salt, and VaporLax. To learn more about Mi-One Brands, and the products they provide, visit their websites at: https://mipodwholesale.com/ (B2B site) and https://mipod.com/ (B2C site).

Co-founders Amir Hakak and Geoff Habicht created Mi-One Brands with the simple mission to eradicate the harm caused by smoking and improve the lives of adult smokers with simple, efficient designs and convenient, high-quality devices.

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Founded: 2008

Privately Owned

Employees: 30

Industry: Manufacturing

NAICS: 424940 (Tobacco and Tobacco Product Merchant Wholesalers)

Products: Wholesale vape juice, wholesale nicotine salts, vape starter kits, thick oil cartridges, salt nicotine refillable pod systems, accessories, disposable vape pens.

Notes for the Editor:

For more information, at Mi-One Brands please get in touch with Devin Gusich at Mi-One Brand's Headquarters in at: 4908 E McDowell Rd, #100, Phoenix, AZ 85008 USA.

Devin can be reached by phone at: 330-697-5093, or by email: [email protected]

