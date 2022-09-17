Launch of the New Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce
Sep 17, 2022, 22:32 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On 13 September at the Nasdaq Stock Exchange opening bell ceremony, founder William Martinez de Velasco celebrated the launch of the newly established PANAMERICAN-US CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (PANAMUS). www.panamus.org.
Headquartered in New York City, the newly formed Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to strengthening the commercial relationships between United States and countries of the Americas. Representing a population of over 1 billion, PANAMUS mission is to promote mutually beneficial relationships at highest level.
Infrastructure for the People is a nonprofit foundation that owns the Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Its mission is to equitably foster cultural trade and economic growth. Creating sustainable economies, encouraging business opportunity knocks on every door.
CONTACT: [email protected]
SOURCE Panamerican-U.S. Chamber of Commerce
