Launch of the NEXT generation of the world's first MODULAR LIDAR Connectiv

News provided by

Balko Technologies

19 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Balko Tech is proud to announce the release of the NEXT generation of the world's first modular drone lidar, Connectiv and its e-Connect application.

After the release of the e-ONE in 2021, Balko Tech quickly got back to work with its research and development team to improve this modular lidar system, which has quickly become an essential tool for surveying firms and companies that offer lidar data capture services by drone.

Continue Reading
Discover the NEXT GENERATION modular lidar system for drone!
Discover the NEXT GENERATION modular lidar system for drone!

This NEXT generation, Connectiv, allows sensors, inertial platforms and cameras to be interchanged according to the requirements of different projects, allowing the user to complete a multitude of different projects simply by swapping the different interchangeable modules, instead of purchasing a brand-new system. The completely redesigned case also includes a simple locking lever system that makes switching between the different modules even faster and easier.

In addition to improved hardware, firmware and software, the Connectiv comes with a brand-new application called e-Connect that allows you to see important information about the flight status and the status of the data collection. Data can be viewed from a tablet on the ground while the Connectiv performs in-flight data capture.

Maude Pelletier, president and founder of Balko shares her vision for this new generation of modular drone lidars stating, "Since its beginnings, Balko Tech aims to democratize geospatial data capture by developing modular lidars, with the Connectiv, we are taking another step in this direction by making this system even easier to use and allowing users to have even more control over their data collection. "

For more information on Connectiv, and Balko Tech please visit www.balkotechnologies.com.

About Balko Tech

Balko Tech is the result of several years of research and development carried out by a team of multidisciplinary engineers and scientists from a company offering lidar data acquisition services, MVT GeoSolutions. The president, Maude Pelletier, noticed that the different projects they needed to complete often had requirements for sensors with different specifications and that the cost of acquiring such sensors was quite significant. Thus, Balko Tech was born by developing the very first system that allows to interchange lidar sensors in a simple and efficient way and hereby allowing its customers to optimize their equipment as well as their resources.

www.balkotechnologies.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Balko Technologies

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.