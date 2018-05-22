Launch of Therapy Organization Focused on Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy and Occupational Therapy

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Therapy Solutions, a therapy organization that specializes in occupational and speech therapy, announced their opening at the location in of 551 Park Avenue, Scotch Plains, New Jersey. The organization offers School, Outpatient and Home Based Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy as well as School Based Psychology, LDTC and Social Work.

Through outreach and collaborative resources, United Therapy Solutions takes a unique approach to occupational, physical and speech therapy. The team consists of Providers with more than 45 years of experience working with children through school-based, home-based and clinic-based practices.

United Therapy Solutions management team consists of:

Marie Fein , Interim Chief Executive Officer & President

Marwa Abdelbary, Vice President

Edward Kane, Director of Finance

Gina Forte, Director of Human Resources

Dana Sealander, Director of School Operations

"I am thrilled about the launch of United Therapy Solutions to help enhance the lives of the children and young adults in our community and make a positive impact on the community overall," said Marie Fein. "Our team is dedicated to maximizing the independence of life skills in children and adolescents, supporting our caregivers, and increasing awareness throughout our communities."

To learn more about United Therapy Solutions visit www.unitedtherapysolutions.com.

