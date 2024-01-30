LAUNCH OF TSC LIFE THROUGH THE MERGER OF THE SURGICAL COMPANY'S PATIENT TEMPERATURE MANAGEMENT AND SINGLE-USE ENDOSCOPY BUSINESSES

A global pure play MedTech company focused on OR, ICU and Urology

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Surgical Company is excited to announce the creation of TSC Life, a global pure play MedTech company focused on OR, ICU and Urology. TSC Life is the result of the merger of The Surgical Company's business units which focus on patient temperature management (PTM) and single-use endoscopy. Going forward, TSC Life will act as an independent company that is managed by a newly recruited team of seasoned industry executives.

TSC Life's PTM business consists of the Mistral Air™ (forced air warming) and Fluido™ (blood and fluid warming) brands. Mistral Air™ holds the number two global market position. The company's endoscopy business is best known for its single-use Broncoflex™ brand, the fastest growing challenger within its space.

The merger will enable TSC Life to leverage combined synergies and internal knowledge. On the back of an ambitious growth strategy, TSC Life will be expanding its industry-leading product portfolio through both internal product development and an active BD and M&A approach.

Luc Van Schil, Chairman of TSC Life, commented: "Our vision is to become the global number one challenger in our space, while remaining independent. We have carefully prepared our mission by accelerating investments in innovative product development and manufacturing capabilities. We are confident that, together with our customers, we will expand our portfolio according to their needs, both clinically and economically. I am enthusiastic to engage in the next phase of growth!"

The CEO of TSC Life, Paraic Curtis, adds: "TSC Life is poised to drive exceptional growth due to our call point-centered commercial strategy and our ability to provide thoughtful solutions for our customers. Our product portfolio is commercialized globally, with direct sales in key healthcare markets and will therefore provide us with deep insights into market trends. Furthermore, a key ingredient to our strategy is to remain independent, enabling us to truly invest in innovation. Our bold ambition has enabled us to attract world-class talent that can drive transformational change. We want to deliver better clinical outcomes cost-effectively, by listening to our customers and developing exactly what they need."

TSC Life has operations in the Benelux, France, Germany, the UK and the US and is actively seeking talent across all areas of the business to realize the company's growth ambition.

Website: www.tsc-life.com

