Launch of World's First Incubator Designed to Grow Organizations through a People-Centered Approach

The program is aimed at both late-stage start-ups and established organizations entering a period of significant growth or change.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of With Life Cultivator, the world's first business incubator inspired by the natural world and living systems. Whereas traditional growth programs treat organizations as machines, offering quick-fix solutions that emphasise rapid growth and short-term metrics, this innovative initiative prioritizes healthy growth. The program aims to nurture organizations in a more sustainable way, fostering long-term success by echoing living system designs.

The With Life Cultivator is set to transform the startup landscape, which is currently beholden to traditional business models that often emphasize rapid acceleration, leading to burnout and a 90% failure rates. The Cultivator provides the antidote to acceleration and extractive growth by looking to living systems as a model for organizations, because ecosystems demonstrate resilience, adaptation and emergent outcomes.

It's open to applications now until August 23, 2024.

The With Life Cultivator is offered in partnership by nRhythm, Zebra Growth and Capital Institute: Three organizations leading the movement for regenerative organizational development, financing and growth. The six-month online program is tailored to support late-stage startups and established organizations going through significant growth and change that are committed to creating a regenerative future and addressing the environmental, social, cultural and existential polycrisis* of our time.

The program includes access to proven operational frameworks and tools, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and 1:1 mentorship from over 10 experienced operators.

These leaders include John Fullerton, the President and Founder of the Capital Institute, an early pioneer in impact investing, and renowned author of Regenerative Capitalism: How Universal Patterns and Principles Will Shape the New Economy; Jeff Su and Tre' Cates, co-founders of nRhythm; as well as Moh Al-Haifi and Lee Fitzpatrick, co-founders of regenerative growth marketing firm, Zebra Growth; and many more.

The Cultivator's goal is to cultivate the next generation of organizations dedicated to a regenerative economy, effectively addressing the polycrisis we face today.

"In light of the polycrisis, what the world desperately needs now is an economy in service to life. We must cultivate regenerative organizations that support our socio-economic system and reimagine the financing and models for how enterprises grow," Fullerton said.

Only 1 in 4 employees feel their organization cares for their well-being, and at least 3 in 4 employees experience workplace burnout at least sometimes, according to global analytics and advisory firm, Gallup.

"By addressing the root problems of extractive growth and mechanistic design, the Cultivator ensures organizations are not just surviving but thriving in the long term. We are inviting organizations worldwide to join us and learn how to cultivate growth and create the conditions for long-term organizational health and resilience," adds Cates, who has proven to be indispensable in designing and operating organizations on 6 continents and 35 countries. One of his companies was recognized twice as one of the fastest growing companies in the US on the INC 500/5000 list.

The With Life Cultivator is now accepting applications globally until August 23, 2024, with a start date of September 9th, 2024. It is a 6-month online program. Become part of the thriving community, which already has over 20,000 members. Costing $20,000 USD for up to five colleagues to attend.

"If you're looking to grow, this program will demonstrate how cultivating is more powerful than accelerating. How living system designs are leading the startup transformation and shaping an emerging future. Also, how this new approach to growing startups has the potential to replace traditional capitalistic unicorn models," says Al-Haifi.

For more information about the With Life Cultivator or to apply before August 23, 2024, please visit: With Life Cultivator

For more information about With Life please visit: With Life Approach.

For further information please contract Alexandra Groome Klement

E: [email protected]

P: 832 871 7225

*The polycrisis is defined by the complex, interconnected set of simultaneous global crises – including climate change, inequity, employee disengagement, workplace burnout, health and wellbeing, etc – that amplify each other's impact, creating a situation more severe than any single crisis alone.

Interview Options:

Interview with Tre/John about micro and macro of regeneration and With Life

Interview with Jeff/Tre' about the roots of With Life

Interview with Tre' and Moh about anti-unicorn incubators and cultivating growth

References:

About With Life Cultivator

Seeds of the program were sown ten years ago when John Fullerton, President and Founder of the Capital Institute, an early pioneer of impact investing, and renowned author of Regenerative Capitalism: How Universal Patterns and Principles Will Shape the New Economy, and Tre' Cates, award-winning serial entrepreneur and founder of nRhythm, met while working to restore the world's grasslands utilizing regenerative agriculture. There, they witnessed the transformative power of working regeneratively with natural systems to restore degraded landscapes. Inspired to integrate the insights from this experience with his 20 years on Wall Street, Fullerton applied these living systems principles to economics and finance, founding the Capital Institute—a non-partisan think tank dedicated to fostering a more just and sustainable way of life on Earth. Meanwhile, Cates reimagined organisational structures in service to life, founding the regenerative organisational design firm nRhythm. Now, fifteen years later, Fullerton and Cates have brought together colleagues from around the world in the With Life Community applying a regenerative approach to all sectors. The With Life Cultivator combines nRhythm's expertise in regenerative organizational design, Zebra Growth's experience in regenerative marketing and go to market strategy and Capital Institute's thoughts leadership on regenerative economics and finance.

About nRhythm

nRhythm is a diverse team of entrepreneurs, activists, artists, scientists, farmers, writers, and designers combining our collective talents, expertise, and lived experience to address the crippling impediments we observed consistently in how we organise in business, policy, governments and communities. We are honoured to be supporting organisations on six continents addressing the world's most pressing social and environmental issues to organise in alignment with Living Systems.

About Capital Institute

Capital Institute is a 501(c)3 and non-partisan think tank working to create a more just and sustainable way of life on earth. Together with our global ecosystem of 1000+ change makers, we combine modern science, storytelling, and the knowledge of timeless wisdom traditions to illuminate the path from an extractive economy to an emerging regenerative economy that supports the long-term well-being of people, planet and business.

About Zebra Growth

Zebra Growth is a regenerative marketing partner helping purpose-driven organisations grow while staying true to their values. We've supported over 400 impact startups and scaleups globally, fostering positive influence through empathetic, transparent and regenerative marketing. Our collaborations include training with Rockstar, Bethnal Green Ventures, Start COOP, and Maze Impact. By integrating living systems thinking, regeneration, and social impact into our strategies & training, we co-create solutions that drive both short-term viability and scalable positive impact.

SOURCE With Life