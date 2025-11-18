Launch of XForce Galaxy - The World's First Disney-Style Immersive Cyber Experience

"We wanted to create something that bridges the gap between education and experience," said Mr. Lalit Ahluwalia, Founder of XForce Galaxy. "Cybersecurity doesn't have to be intimidating or boring - it can be interactive, exciting, and inspiring. XForce Galaxy is our way of showing that anyone can think like a hacker and defend like a pro."

A new paradigm in Cyber Experience

Located in the Dallas/Irving metro area, XForce Galaxy offers fully themed "missions" such as AI Takeover, Ransomware Heist, X-Wars No way Out, Hack the Hackers, Smart City Siege and others. Participants don VR/AR headsets, navigate dynamic physical sets, and collaborate with real-time cyber operations actors to defend against simulated adversaries.

Created to make cybersecurity fun, engaging, and accessible, XForce Galaxy transforms complex digital defense concepts into thrilling, story-driven escape room missions. This one-of-a-kind experience blends real-world hackingsimulations with theme-park-level immersion, allowing participants to learn by doing - and have a blast while at it.

Why We Built This

The idea behind XForce Galaxy was born from a simple observation - the world is more digital than ever, yet cybersecurity education often feels out of reach or overly technical. By turning those same concepts into interactive adventures, XForce Galaxy helps bridge the gap between awareness and action. It's more than just a game - it's a movement to inspire a new generation of Cyber (XForce) Guardians.

VISION

The XForce Galaxy sets stage for the world's first cybersecurity-based theme park, a groundbreaking destination that we proudly envision as "The Cyber Kingdom" by 2030.

The launch of the X-Scape Rooms marks just the beginning of this ambitious journey. With many more immersive experiences and innovations in development, we are committed to expanding XForce Galaxy into a global hub where education, entertainment, and technology come together to inspire the next generation of digital defenders.

When Cybersecurity Meets Disney-Level Immersion

Step inside XForce Galaxy and you'll find yourself at the intersection of gaming, learning, and storytelling. From the moment you enter, you're transported into a digital battlefield - infiltrating simulated servers, tracing phishing attacks, decoding encrypted messages, and racing against time to stop cyber threats.

Every mission is designed to make you think critically, act quickly, and collaborate with your team to solve challenges drawn from real-life cyber scenarios.

The Mission X-Scape experience takes it even further:

Real cyber incidents transformed into immersive puzzles.

Hands-on problem-solving for all ages (8 and up)

Collaborative gameplay that brings teams together

The thrill of cracking codes, neutralizing threats, and protecting the digital realm

"Our goal is to bring education together with involvement - creating an experience so engaging, you'll remember it forever," emphasized Mr. Lalit Ahluwalia. "We want kids, students, families, and professionals to see that cybersecurity isn't just about codes and firewalls - it's about curiosity, teamwork, and creativity. XForce Galaxy is built to spark that excitement."

Strategic intent & brand vision

XForce Galaxy is explicitly aligned with DigitalXForce's mission of accelerating digital trust and resilience across the enterprise. It serves as a flagship physical extension of the brand's cybersecurity ecosystem—complementing the X-ROC platform, AI-powered risk-analytics engine and global go-to-market story. For clients and partners, this venue becomes a unique experiential touchpoint to engage, educate and amaze.

"Corporate training and awareness programs have too often been passive," said Lalit Ahluwalia, CEO of DigitalXForce. "With XForce Galaxy, we are creating a cinematic, high-velocity environment where the risks and rewards of cyber-defense are felt viscerally. This isn't a slide deck—it's you on the battlefield of tomorrow's digital war."

"Imagine onboarding a new CISO by putting them through a mission rather than a lecture," commented Ahluwalia. "Then imagine the same event being livestreamed, branded, and shared globally. That's the future we're building."

Now Open - Experience the Mission

XForce Galaxy is now officially open in Irving, Texas, inviting everyone - from corporate teams and students to gamers and families - to step inside the digital realm and experience what it means to defend the future and secure the digital world.

Location: 230 W John Carpenter Fwy, Suite 100, Irving, TX - 75039

Email:[email protected]

Website: xforcegalaxy.com

Learn more about XForce Galaxy at https://xforcegalaxy.com

Learn more about DigitalXForce at https://digitalxforce.com

About XForce Galaxy

XForce Galaxy, Industry's first Immersive Cyber Experience, introduces a groundbreaking new genre of experiential entertainment with its Cyber Escape Missions (Mission X-Scape) —high-energy, story-driven adventures that blend Hollywood-style environments with real-world cybersecurity challenges.

Inspired by and Designed as the world's first Disney style immersive cyber universe, XForce Galaxy combines cinematic sets, interactive technology, live digital effects, and authentic cyberattack simulations to deliver an adrenaline-charged experience for professionals, students, and families alike. From "AI Takeover" to "Ransomware Heist" and "Smart City Siege," every mission merges entertainment with cyber education—transforming players into heroes racing to protect the world from digital chaos.

At XForce Galaxy, we bring together the thrill of an escape room, the strategy of a co-op video game, and the reality of a cyber battlefield. XForce Galaxy's Cyber Escape Missions (Mission X-Scape) redefine how people learn about cybersecurity, turning complex risks into accessible, unforgettable adventures that inspire teamwork, critical thinking, and digital resilience

Mission X-Scape Starts Here.

Think Like a Hacker. Defend Like a Pro.

About DigitalXForce:

DigitalXForce, known as "Digital Trust for the New Era", is the industry's first AI-native Enterprise Security Risk Posture Management (ESRPM) SaaS Platform enabling Real-time, Continuous and automated GRC to unify governance, risk, compliance, audit, and cybersecurity into a single intelligent fabric. Built with composable architecture and powered by a library of AI agents, DigitalXForce enables organizations to shift from reactive compliance to proactive, predictive risk management.

ESRPM (Enterprise Security & Risk Posture Management) = Automated GRC + X-SPM (X = AI, Cloud, Application, IAM, OT/IoT, Sec Ops)

The platform offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including Risk Quantification, Automated GRC, Next Gen Third Party Risk Management, Enterprise Security Posture Management and much more. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth disruptors alike, DigitalXForce empowers enterprises to operate with confidence in an era of constant change.

SOURCE XForce Galaxy