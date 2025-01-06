Launch of XYN™, an integrated software and hardware solution designed to support the creation of spatial content

For more information, visit: https://xyn.sony.net/en/

XYN Software and Hardware

XYN Motion Studio

XYN Motion Studio*1 is a PC application which supports connection with 12 "mocopi®" sensors and utilizes Sony's proprietary algorithms for automatic motion interpolation and auto-tagging functions, that enhances the creative use of motion data. It will be available in late March 2025. The mobile motion capture system "mocopi" has been utilized by VTubers and Virtual Reality (VR) social platform users as well as creators in game, film, and animation production. The new XYN Motion Studio enhances precision through connections with 12 sensors via dedicated receivers (professional mode)*2. The application also adds new functions for motion data, editing, making motion capture more affordable and accessible to creators across various genres.

XYN Spatial capture solution (Prototype)

XYN Spatial capture solution will convert high-quality, photorealistic 3D CG assets from real-world objects and spaces using images captured by mirrorless cameras and proprietary algorithms. Additionally, a prototype for a mobile application that visualizes the shooting conditions of the mirrorless camera in real-time is also under development. This will streamline the 3D CG production workflow for films, games, virtual production, and the metaverse for objects such as props, items, and spatial backgrounds.

"XYN Headset" (Prototype)

The "XYN Headset" is an immersive spatial content creation system equipped with high-quality 4K OLED microdisplays*3 and video see-through function, optimized for intuitive creative work in spatial content creation. It will support various 3D production software, including pre-visualization and 3D character modeling, not only in the field of industrial design but also in entertainment, and a proof-of-concept experiment using the prototype is underway with Sony Pictures Animation.

Experience the world of XYN at Sony's booth at CES® 2025, which will take place in Las Vegas, USA from January 7-10 (local time in the US).

Notes:

*1: XYN Motion Studio runs on Windows PCs and can be downloaded in the Microsoft Store.

*2: Mobile motion capture system "mocopi" includes six sensors. Using professional mode requires two sets of sensors.

*3: As capability of the device. Actual resolution varies depending on application and type of usage.

