Launch of "You Can Have YOUR All" 2nd Edition

Dr. Goldner believes each woman should define success in her own way, which is a very different value proposition than what is trending in popular culture. Dr. Goldner helps women move from the myth of work-life balance, which she states is "as realistic as world peace, to role integration, a more realistic path."

In this second edition there is significant updated content with new Success Stories, expanded section on networking, and updated statistics. "I believe this updated edition delivers an important message about power, choice, acceptance, and is a must-read for all women as they both enter the workforce or shape their career," says Dr. Jane Goldner.

"Dr. Goldner's wisdom, energy and hard-won understanding of the challenges of (and solutions for) working women is an inspiration," says Sunny Nastase from UPS. "Dr. Goldner is offering solutions to what Sheryl Sandberg defined in her book, Lean In."

Dr. Goldner's new online video course innovates the relationship women have historically had with authors and expert business coaches. For the first time, she invites her readers to have ongoing access to her through live video chats. This interactive access expands the coaching experience, increases the value, and likelihood of success.

About Dr. Jane Goldner

Dr. Jane S. Goldner is a highly sought-after speaker, author, leadership and role integration coach. Over her 40 years in business she has worked with leaders at all levels on major change and transition in both their organizations and personal careers. Dr. Goldner has been quoted in The New York Times, CNN Money, and TIME. She has appeared several times on 11-Alive, NBC, and is a member of the USA Today CEO Panel.

For more information, please visit www.thego ldnergroup.com

