Launch Potato Debuts Travel Bulletin, a Newsletter-First Media Brand for Real-World Travel Planning

Built to help readers plan trips that fit their real lives, not just their aspirations

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launch Potato today announced Travel Bulletin, a newsletter-first media brand designed to help readers plan trips they'll actually take and genuinely enjoy.

Travel Bulletin comes at a moment when travel planning has become more overwhelming than energizing. Between dozens of browser tabs, conflicting advice, and social media content optimized for likes over memories, it's hard to know what's worthwhile. Travel Bulletin cuts through the static, surfacing destinations, timing, deals, and gear that hold up against real travelers' circumstances.

Travel Bulletin

Delivered daily via email with touchpoints across web and social platforms, Travel Bulletin organizes its coverage around the decisions that shape a trip. Its five content pillars include Next Stop (destinations), En Route (transportation), Wake Up Here (accommodations), The Game Plan (advice and planning), and Bag Check (travel gear).

"Our content is backed by first-hand experience," said Gina Goff, VP of Content Strategy and Operations. "Our seasoned travel journalists have actually taken the trips they're writing about. They've hit delays, taken wrong turns, and fallen for overpriced tourist traps, so our readers don't have to. Think of Travel Bulletin as the well-traveled friend you'd consult before you book a trip."

"At Launch Potato, we help millions of consumers make smarter everyday decisions. Travel Bulletin brings that same mission to travel: helping people decide where to go and when to go," said Greg Van Horn, CEO of Launch Potato. "Smarter decisions build trust, and trust is what delivers extraordinary outcomes for our advertisers and partners."

The launch builds on Launch Potato's existing travel portfolio, which includes Only In Your State, one of the largest local travel and discovery publishers in the country. While Only In Your State celebrates local exploration within the United States, Travel Bulletin covers domestic and international travel for people navigating everyday constraints like limited PTO, finite budgets, and busy schedules.

Anyone interested in receiving Travel Bulletin's free daily newsletter can sign up here.

About Travel Bulletin

Travel Bulletin is your shortcut to the thrill of travel, handling the where, when, and how so you can focus on the good part: going. Destinations you hadn't considered, timing that actually works, deals that make it doable, and gear that makes it easier. Because the best trips are the ones that light you up, fit your actual life, and remind you why you fell in love with travel in the first place.

About Launch Potato

Launch Potato creates Extraordinary Outcomes by delivering high-value customer acquisition at scale. Through a portfolio that includes FinanceBuzz, All About Cookies, SmarterAuto, and Only In Your State, the company helps the world's leading brands grow their customer base while helping millions of consumers make smarter everyday decisions.

Media Contact

Chris Lewis

650-704-8237

[email protected]

SOURCE Launch Potato