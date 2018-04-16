LAUNCH Recognized With National Award for Sales Performance

LAUNCH, which earned this prestigious award for its Q3 performance as well as Q4 and previous years, won the quarterly Campaign Cup by achieving strong sales results and high quality measured against other eligible firms working on the same campaign. LAUNCH also garnered recognition for its overall performance on behalf of the client during the entirety of 2017.

Eric Wheeler, an assistant manager at LAUNCH, praised the team's dedication and hard work: "It is a great pleasure to accept this award in recognition of our team's focus on achieving great results every day on behalf of the client, and we will continue to work to surpass our goals and exceed expectations."

LAUNCH is raising the bar in the direct marketing and consultative sales industry. Bringing the client loyal, long-term customers while acquiring new customers is key to the company's success. LAUNCH partners with world-renowned clients across industries to increase market share and brand awareness, employing a relationship-based approach to effectively implement targeted sales and marketing campaign with integrity.

About LAUNCH

Headquartered in Illinois, LAUNCH is a premier outsourced sales and marketing firm that provides cutting-edge solutions to leading clients in the energy and telecommunications industries. For more information, call 847-813-9621 or go to http://launchchi.com.

