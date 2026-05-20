Launch27 Becomes Automaid: A New Era of Fully Automated Cleaning Businesses

AUBURN, Ala., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Launch27 was founded in 2013, it had a simple but ambitious mission: empower entrepreneurs to break into business ownership through a low‑barrier, high‑opportunity industry. That industry was residential cleaning—and the idea behind the software was revolutionary at the time.

Launch27 is now Automaid Maid Service Software

Instead of in‑person walkthroughs and manual price quoting, Launch27 introduced an online booking experience that allowed prospective customers to enter details about their home, receive instant pricing, and book services—credit card included. At a time when most cleaning companies relied on onsite estimates, this approach felt foreign. But it worked.

Launch27 wasn't just software—it was a framework. The company taught aspiring cleaning business owners exactly what actions to take in their first 27 days to launch, grow, and scale. Follow the process, execute consistently, and build momentum. That philosophy is where the name Launch27 was born.

And it delivered.

Over the years, Launch27 helped create countless successful cleaning businesses—some of which grew into seven‑figure companies. Entrepreneurs didn't just launch on the platform; they learned how to operate, systemize, and scale. Building real businesses—and real wealth—along the way.

As our customers grew, so did we.

Every lesson learned from thousands of cleaning companies led to more features, smarter workflows, and deeper systems. Launch27 evolved beyond online booking into a platform that helped companies manage customers, teams, scheduling, payments, and service delivery.

But eventually, a realization set in:

Tools weren't enough.

Efficiency wasn't the destination. Automation was.

That realization marked the beginning of a new chapter.

Introducing: Automaid

Automaid represents our evolution from helping cleaning businesses operate to helping them run themselves.

This isn't about organizing dashboards or streamlining workflows. It's about building a future where cleaning company owners don't spend their days clicking buttons, chasing tasks, or managing chaos.

The vision for Automaid is bold:

A maid service software where owners log in—not to work—but simply to see how much money their business made.

While that level of automation isn't fully realized today, the mission is clear and unwavering. Automaid is being built to remove friction, decision fatigue, and manual effort—so business owners can focus on growth, freedom, and life outside the business.

As we transition from Launch27 to Automaid, we do so with deep gratitude for the customers, partners, and supporters who believed in us from day one. Launch27 laid the foundation. Automaid is the future.

And we're just getting started.

SOURCE Automaid