LaunchByte Announces Donation to New Technology Wing at South Boston Public School

Throughout the interactive event for high school students, LaunchByte Founder and CEO Tan Kabra promoted work-based learning and provided practical advice for starting a technology company. He also joined a panel of judges for the student competition portion of the event.

Tasked with brainstorming and designing concepts for a mobile application, students collaborated and pitched their ideas to the judging panel. The winning team will have their application fully designed by the LaunchByte team — a $25,000 prize.

"I am astonished by the potential and drive of the students I met with today, they are our next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators," said Tan Kabra, Founder and CEO of LaunchByte. "I cannot think of a better investment than providing resources to nurture their creativity, technology prowess and budding careers. The Kabra Center of Technology at Excel High School will facilitate and accelerate student success for years to come."

Development of the Kabra Center of Technology will begin immediately with initial donations of iMac computers, software and other tech-related items.

"Our partnership with LaunchByte helps introduce entrepreneurship and innovation to our students in an exciting way," said Renee McCall, Headmaster at Excel High School. "Today's event provided an extraordinary opportunity for our students to dream and create with expert advice and support. We are grateful for Mr. Kabra's commitment to our young people, and for his willingness to invest in their futures. In addition, the development of the Kabra Center for Technology will open doors for countless students to come that will prepare them for college, careers, and life."

LaunchByte will continue to regularly mentor students and host business and technology workshops at the high school.

About LaunchByte

Founded in 2015 by Tan Kabra, LaunchByte is a unique startup hub that focuses on product design, development, and marketing to help seed-stage startups, growth-stage entrepreneurs, and corporations succeed. Kabra built a team of serial entrepreneurs who along with extensive industry knowledge have a combined 500M+ in exits. LaunchByte is part startup incubator and part micro-fund, utilizing a proprietary Reverse Angel Fund™ method. Within 3 years, LaunchByte has enabled more than 86% of their portfolio (30+ companies) to build stellar products, raise their next round and even begin generating substantial revenue. To learn more about LaunchByte, visit www.LaunchByte.io.

