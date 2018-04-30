LaunchByte Invests in Seven East Coast-Based Startups

To help the seed and growth-stage founders succeed, LaunchByte committed to a set investment for each company to be used exclusively for product design, development, marketing and growth. LaunchByte's seasoned experts and in-house team will steer the companies from startups to true scale.

"Turning a great idea into a successful company isn't for the faint of heart," said Tan Kabra, founder and CEO, LaunchByte. "From securing funding to building a business plan to developing marketing assets and a prototype, it's an arduous process. LaunchByte's motto is 'founders helping founders,' that means our knowledgeable executive team provides each entrepreneur in our portfolio with constant, hands-on mentoring."

"LaunchByte enabled us to lay out a strategic plan for our product design and technology," said James Deller, co-founder and CEO, 1Touch. "The LaunchByte team empowers us with practical advice that is backed by past experiences and success. We're propelling our ideas into working prototypes even faster than expected."

"As first-time entrepreneurs, working with LaunchByte has been invaluable. The relationship we've built with them has eliminated time consuming research and logistics from our seed-round funding period," said James Quirk, co-founder, HollarHype. "Whether it's sending a quick question over text message or scheduling a meeting, Tan has been readily available to answer all of our questions. This has helped us navigate the unexpected roadblocks that manifest with any startup, and focus significantly more energy toward developing our network and our business."

"LaunchByte has been extremely supportive working with BondApp on funding to grow the company," said Jamal Taleb, co-founder and CEO, BondApp. The investment made by LaunchByte has helped potential investors gain more trust in my idea."

"We're thrilled to add such promising young companies into our portfolio," added Kabra. Through its recent investment, LaunchByte welcomes the seven startups below into its growing portfolio:

1 touch : An online platform enabling e-commerce retailers to market their products using Price Per Sales marketing by connecting them with social media influencers.

For more information or to apply to join the LaunchByte program, visit www.LaunchByte.io.

About LaunchByte

Founded in 2015 by Tan Kabra, LaunchByte is a unique startup hub that focuses on product design, development and marketing to help seed-stage startups, growth-stage entrepreneurs, and corporations succeed. Kabra built a team of serial entrepreneurs who along with extensive industry knowledge have a combined 500M+ in exits. LaunchByte is part startup incubator and part micro-fund, utilizing a proprietary Reverse Angel Fund™ method. Within 3 years, LaunchByte has enabled more than 86% of their portfolio (30+ companies) to build stellar products, raise their next round and even begin generating substantial revenue. To learn more about LaunchByte, visit www.LaunchByte.io.

