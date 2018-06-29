LaunchByte Names Chief Medtech Investment Officer

Using its proprietary Reverse-Angel methodology, LaunchByte's startup experts help seed and growth-stage founders succeed. Through the new fund, medtech and life sciences founders will work closely Dr. Viscomi to create a market-ready product, build a strong team and mentorship network, and foster augmented growth.

"Early-stage life science and medtech companies will make up roughly 10%-15% of LaunchByte's latest fund," said Tan Kabra, Founder and CEO, LaunchByte. "Founders in these sectors are innovating at a rapid pace and we're thrilled to play a role in the next wave of successful companies. Bringing Dr. Viscomi on board solidifies our commitment to the healthcare space. His vast clinical and business expertise will greatly benefit founders."

Dr. Viscomi an internationally recognized clinical radiologist, professor and researcher. While he maintains a detailed, working knowledge of technology developments across many specialties of clinical medicine, he is also a business innovator. Dr. Viscomi serves as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of FreMon Scientific Inc.; Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of StripSupply Inc.; member of the Professional Advisory Panel of LifeVault Bio Inc.; and adviser and grant reviewer for the Italian Ministry of Health.

Dr. Viscomi completed his residency and specialization at Harvard Medical School, holds a B.A. in Neuropsychology from Columbia University, and completed the Executive Education Program at the Harvard Business School.

"Entrepreneurs working with LaunchByte are uniquely positioned for exceptional growth within a short period of time. Through my new role at LaunchByte, I have the opportunity to work closely with these founders, further enabling their ideas and helping drive success," said Dr. Viscomi, CMIO, LaunchByte. "I look forward to mentoring the next-generation of life science and medtech business pioneers and growing LaunchByte's bustling portfolio in this space."

About LaunchByte

Founded in 2015 by Tan Kabra, LaunchByte is a unique startuphub that focuses on product design, development, and marketing to help seed- stage startups, growth-stage entrepreneurs, and corporations succeed. Kabra built a team of serial entrepreneurs who along with extensive industry knowledge have a combined 500M+ in exits. LaunchByte is part startup incubator and part micro-fund, utilizing a proprietary Reverse Angel Fund™ method. Within 3 years, LaunchByte has enabled more than 86% of their portfolio (30+ companies) to build stellar products, raise their next round and even begin generating substantial revenue. To learn more about LaunchByte, visit www.LaunchByte.io.

