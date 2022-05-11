Launched on Magine Pro: acontra+, the streaming service with Cinema in its DNA

New Innovative Spanish streaming concept launched on the Magine Pro platform.

STOCKHOLM , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- acontra+, www.acontraplus.com, the New Spanish streaming concept combining movie streaming and cinema tickets in a subscription, is launched on the Magine Pro platform.

The service is run by the independent Spanish distributor A Contracorriente Films with a wide catalogue of national and international feature films of all genres, classics and contemporary films and is made available through Magine Pro's multi-platform service.

acontra+ is well positioned as the platform for the audience that wants to enjoy the big screen, for those who love to watch movies, both in theatres and at home.

The subscription also includes a monthly movie ticket

The new service maintains the spirit of collaboration with the many theatres around Spain that A Contracorriente Films' earlier VOD service Sala Virtual de Cine had until now, offering a premium subscription model that includes a monthly movie ticket to its subscribers.

"We are a film distributor, and we have cinema in our DNA. The digital world is the best ally for the public who love cinema and want to continue watching it in theatres" says Eduardo Escudero, Partner and Business manager of A Contracorriente Films.

acontra+ content consists of a wide selection of cinema hits that are available through subscription, combined with exclusive premieres, TVOD and events

acontra+ has an excellent European and international catalogue, with a variety of genres and special emphasis on feel-good cinema, great cinema classics, genre films, family movies and films for all audiences, as well as art documentaries, operas and ballets. At the same time, it will offer exclusive simultaneous premieres, rental content and special events available via one-off purchases.

acontra+ is made available through Magine Pro on all major streaming platforms

acontra+ is a multi-platform service, both SVOD (video-on-demand by subscription) and TVOD (video-on-demand by transaction), which can be accessed via web browser, Apple iOS apps (iPhone and iPad), Apple TV, Google Android apps, the app for Android TV sets, Amazon Fire TV stick, LG TV App and Samsung Smart TV. It can also be shared from Airplay or Chromecast, and has the ability to view content offline via download on the devices.

"We are happy to be a part of this unique OTT concept with fantastic movie content streamed online combined with the great viewing experience you also get in the cinemas for all true movie lovers", says Matthew Wilkinson, CEO of Magine Pro. "It is the best of two worlds in one offer, making films available on all major devices through Magine Pro and in the cinema theatres as an exclusive add-on."

"Magine Pro is a full OTT provider. This has made our job so much easier because we didn't have to rely on multiple providers for developing each device application. In one company we found the solution we needed, in a record time." says Marta Carrasco, Head of acontra+.

Magine Pro is the platform for b2b managed services for OTT, which enables global and local content owners, broadcasters and telcos to build thriving OTT businesses with live, linear TV and Video-On-Demand streaming services that are proven, cost-efficient and scalable.

Magine Pro's customers are located in Europe and the United States, as well as in emerging markets.

