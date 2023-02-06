Launches of Busek Thrusters Push OneWeb Constellation Towards Completion

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-space propulsion firm Busek Co. Inc. (Busek) announced the successful on-orbit commissioning of its BHT-350 Hall effect thrusters on a duo of launches. The thrusters were sent aloft on OneWeb's 15th and 16th missions, which utilized separate SpaceX Falcon-9s to deliver 80 spacecraft into low Earth orbit (LEO). The Busek thrusters are utilized for orbit-raising, station-keeping, collision avoidance, and de-orbit.

Busek BHT-350 Hall thruster in hot-fire Busek BHT-350 thrusters in production

The Busek-built engines are now propelling the satellites, built by Airbus OneWeb Satellites, in operational orbits. The latest launches bring a total of 542 satellites launched for OneWeb, the LEO satellite communications company. The launches are the first occasion for the BHT-350 solar electric propulsion systems to fly in space, and it highlights Busek's rapid-response and thruster manufacturing capabilities.

"We ramped-up our manufacturing and supply chain to begin double-digit thruster deliveries within a few months of order. The space community often talks about rapid response and the need for speed, and this is a great example of preparedness, and fast, high-quality execution." said Dr. Vlad Hruby, President of Busek. "We're at a production rate of over 20 thrusters per month with 100% hot-fire acceptance testing, Busek has the installed capacity to double that production-rate today, and we're planning to triple that capacity to meet certain near-term programs." added Hruby.

The BHT-350 system is designed for demanding small satellite propulsion applications and it offers the performance, long-lifetime, and reliability to meet stringent de-orbit requirements. The unit is compatible with both xenon and krypton propellants, and a future solid-propellant based offering is in the works. The BHT-350 joins Busek's Industry-leading stable of flight-qualified electric propulsion solutions including the Hall thrusters, RF ion engines, and electrospray thrusters.

About Busek Co. Inc.

Busek is a US leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance in-space thrusters, sensors, and subsystems. From technology pathfinders to turnkey systems for high-volume satellite constellations, the firm's products and capabilities solve challenging government and commercial missions. Busek's broad technology portfolio, experience across multiple space propulsion disciplines, and unique manufacturing, test, and flight expertise, enables it to provide unbiased solutions to best fit customer needs.

