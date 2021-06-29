Launching a Career with a Tech Startup Just Got Easier

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, now has a webpage dedicated to job postings from Startups and tech partner organizations.

"I've wanted to provide this kind of resource for a long time," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "Searching for a job opportunity with a tech startup can be frustrating and a lot of work. There are many qualified people out there; Chandler Innovations is giving our clients and partners access to that pool of talent."

Chandler Innovations provides a myriad of services for its clients. When companies are at the hiring stage, the founders must have the support to attract and hire the right talent. The Chandler Innovations Incubator careers page lists companies with open positions. The companies listed include Innovations clients and community partners. Applicants seeking jobs in tech and innovation can view opportunities in one place. The page then takes the applicant to the hiring organization's careers page or directly to the job posting.

"One of the biggest misconceptions about startups is that all the job listings are going to be tech-related," said White, "Startups need bookkeepers, marketing personnel, business development specialist, and sales representatives. Our clients are building sustainable businesses that require many traditional organizational roles."

Chandler Innovations is excited to offer this new feature on its website and will update the listings and companies frequently. If you are interested in working for a startup or in the technology and innovation industries, check out the careers page. If you are a founder with an idea and would like to know more about Chandler Innovations Incubator programming or an organization that would like to post open positions, reach out to Diana White at [email protected].

For more information about job openings, visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/career-opportunities.html

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses that includes curriculum, mentoring, and community events. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET.

