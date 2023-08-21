Launching a new way to convert subtitles to audio using text to speech AI voice generators, Narakeet makes it easy to tailor videos to global audiences

News provided by

Narakeet

21 Aug, 2023, 07:00 ET

WOKING, England, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to make text to speech technology available to everyone, Narakeet today unveiled a way to seamlessly convert video subtitles into audio using state-of-the-art text to speech AI.

Narakeet subtitle audio generator
Narakeet subtitle audio generator

This innovative solution emerges in response to the increasing demand for video content tailored to global audiences. By swiftly converting written subtitles into lifelike audio narration, content creators can now effortlessly bridge language barriers. A typical use case is to provide audio tracks in different languages for videos. Instead of forcing the audience to read subtitles in a local language, video producers can engage their audiences more effectively using native audio.

Until now, providing audio tracks in multiple languages was a laborious task. Even with automated voice generators, someone would need to record lots of small sound snippets and manually synchronize them to the original visuals using video editing software. Narakeet's latest offering allows companies to localize video content by automatically synchronizing AI voice output to subtitle and closed caption timestamps, saving significant time and effort.

"Working together with clients from various industries, from religious organizations wanting to reach global audiences, to large enterprises that need to offer internal training videos to their workforce in multiple languages, we have been developing and testing this solution over the last few months. It's very exciting to be able to open it to the general public," said Gojko Adzic, founder of Narakeet. "Instead of wasting hours on aligning audio with video, this new tool makes it trivially easy to produce alternative language soundtracks. Just upload a translated subtitle file with original timestamps, choose one of our 600 realistic voice generators in 90 languages, and get a perfectly synchronized audio track in minutes".

According to a recent report by Valuates, "The global AI Voice Generator market is expected to grow from $2.4 billion in 2023 to $7.2 billion by 2029." Making text to speech technology easily accessible to mass market consumers will be a key factor for that growth.

"Realistic text to speech technology is now easily available online, but more complex usage scenarios often require programming skills and technical knowledge beyond the reach of the usual consumer," said Adzic. "We are putting all that power in the hands of regular people, who don't have the time or skills to build their own processing systems."

The Narakeet subtitle audio generator supports both commonly used standards for subtitle files, SRT and WebVTT. It is available as an online tool for individual users, and as a developer API for companies that want to automate alternative audio track recordings for hundreds or thousands of videos.

For more information, see https://www.narakeet.com/docs/how-to/convert-subtitles-to-audio.html

