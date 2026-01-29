Launching a Think Tank to Advance Maternal Vitality in Georgia

The Maternal Health Vitality Think Tank unites cross-sector leaders to transform care, strengthen workforce, and align resources

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A statewide collaborative of health care providers, public health leaders, researchers, philanthropy, and community-based organizations announce the launch of a new Maternal Health Vitality Think Tank (MHVTT). In coming together, this innovative think tank is designed to coordinate systems-level solutions and advance maternal vitality across Georgia.

Maternal health is essential to healthy families and communities. Yet Georgia ranks among the bottom 10 states nationally in maternal mortality. While Georgia has taken significant steps toward meaningful progress, ongoing reliance on isolated programs or single-sector solutions will continue to hinder the ability to bring about and sustain improved maternal health outcomes. Creation of the MHVTT is a needed response to bridge gaps across partner organizations and sectors to strengthen Georgia's maternal health ecosystem.

"The Maternal Health Vitality Think Tank isn't about creating yet another program—it's about connecting what already exists," said Kristy Klein Davis, President and CEO of the Georgia Health Initiative. "It creates the infrastructure to bring existing efforts together, helping us understand the full landscape, build on what's working, and collaborate more effectively to drive lasting, statewide impact. Maternal health is a systems issue that demands systems-level collaboration."

Convened by Georgia Health Initiative, the MHVTT unites cross-sector leaders grounded in and by their shared vision: a Georgia where every family can experience maternal vitality through healthy pregnancies, safe childbirth, and dignified recovery. A focus on vitality, rather than death or near misses, conveys a commitment to building a Georgia where families thrive, not just survive.

"As a mother here in Georgia, I know firsthand the importance of having access to coordinated, culturally responsive maternal health support," said Alison Rodden, CEO and Chief Strategist at HCN Global. "At HCN Global, we're proud to support the Maternal Health Vitality Think Tank's mission by elevating the insights, experiences, and expertise of community and system-level partners across the state. When we bring diverse perspectives together with strategic communications, we create the conditions for real systems change that ensures every mother and baby in our state can thrive."

The MHVTT focuses on three immediate priorities: coordinated, trauma-informed care; workforce development; and aligned public and private financing for systems-level change. The MHVTT's newly launched website, MaternalVitalityGa.org, delves into what each of these strategic aims entails and how they work in complement with one another. Starting today, this website will be a go-to resource for Georgia —a strategic action hub housing sound research, coordinated strategy, and aligned investments.

United by the notion of stronger together, the MHVTT partners are excited to walk and work alongside one another, coordinating cross-sector expertise, approaches, and passion for maternal vitality in our state. To learn more, please visit MaternalVitalityGa.org

Maternal Health Vitality Think Tank Partners include the following: • Annie E. Casey Foundation • Atlanta Birth Center • American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – Georgia • Black Mamas Matter Alliance • Center for Black Women's Wellness • Emory University • Feminist Center for Reproductive Liberation • Georgia Black Doula Network • Georgia Health Initiative • Georgia Hospital Association • Georgia Nursing Association • Georgia OBGyn Society • Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies Coalition of Georgia • Hope4Georgia Moms • Jesse Parker Williams Foundation • Mercer - Center for Rural Health • Midwife ME • Morehouse School of Medicine - Center for Maternal Health Equity • Peace for Georgia Moms • Postpartum Support International - GA Chapter

MHVTT unites cross-sector leaders to transform the systems that shape maternal health in Georgia driving changes in coordinating care, strengthening the workforce, and funding innovative solutions so every Georgian experiences maternal vitality in a healthy, safe, and dignified pregnancy, birth, and recovery.

HCN Global is a multicultural social impact firm specializing in integrated communications and marketing solutions that connect, inspire, and empower communities. With more than 40 years of experience and Georgia-based leadership, HCN Global develops culturally driven strategies, award-winning creative campaigns, and community-centered storytelling to advance health equity and social change. As a communications partner for the Maternal Health Vitality Think Tank, HCN Global provides strategic communications support, brand development, stakeholder engagement, and digital outreach to amplify impact across Georgia. Learn more at hcnglobal.com.

