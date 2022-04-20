Launching in the Metaverse, SPACEONE Industries Releases NFTs and Wearables Activated to Mint From Space

NFTs and Decentraland wearables with a galactic level of utility activated to mint from space come with Metaverse and in-real-life experiences and wearables.

Portion of proceeds to benefit The Planetary Society in support of space education

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPACEONE Industries, in conjunction with Banquet Labs and Prager Metis CPAs, today released MetaMission One (MM1), a unique collaboration behind the first-ever limited-edition ASTRO CHIP NFTs and digital wearables that are activated to mint by an Application Programming Interface (API) from space. The packages also come with the world's first AR/NFT in-real-life (IRL) bomber jacket that contains augmented reality and blockchain authentication.

COMMANDER PATCH

Founded by designer Nick Graham, SPACEONE Industries is a New York-based multi-verse space lifestyle brand that creates products for in-real-life atmospheric and space sector companies as well as the Metaverse. MetaMission One is designed to connect the space community through digital and IRL wearables and experiences, as well as promote space exploration and education in conjunction with The Planetary Society.

"Launching in the Metaverse is in keeping with SPACEONE's brand mission. By combining in-real-life activations into a digital platform and vice versa, we are blending the two worlds into what we call the Multi-verse. When you buy the ASTRO CHIP NFT, it's a ticket to engagement both in the metaverse and the universe; all with people who love space." said Nick Graham, Founder of SPACEONE Industries. "The blockchain is proving to be a powerful platform for creating dynamic communities, and MetaMission One is the next step beyond tokenized assets that are more than just a jpeg."

SPACEONE will release 4,000 ASTRO CHIP packages. A limited number will be available for an exclusive presale to Decentral Games players, which will drop on Wednesday, April 20 at 8 p.m. EST (midnight UTC) and be available until 11:59 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 23. The public sale will open on Sunday, April 24 at 12 a.m. EST and run until 11:59 a.m. EST on Tuesday, April 26 or while supplies last.

MM1 offers two flight packages, PILOT and COMMANDER, which can be purchased at www.spaceone.earth. The NFT, mission patch and Decentraland wearables included in the packages are activated to mint from space using an API that was flown to space on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

The PILOT package (.1 ETH) contains a Pilot boarding pass, a minted from space ASTRO CHIP mission patch, a polygon Decentraland wearable Moon Boot and Space Flight Certificate providing telemetric authentication of the API activation flown on the ISS. The pass serves as the key to token-gated pages and events that SPACEONE is planning.

The COMMANDER package (.5 ETH) contains a Commander boarding pass, a minted from space ASTRO CHIP mission patch, Decentraland wearable Moon Boot and Moon print jacket and Space Flight Certificate providing telemetric authentication of the API activation. The package also includes a physical Moon Printed NFT/AR bomber jacket that includes a cryptographic NFC chip to allow the physical jacket to be authenticated on the blockchain. The jacket also includes built-in Augmented Reality that when scanned allows the wearer to virtually walk on the Moon.

When purchased, the ASTRO CHIP mission patch holder receives a digital boarding pass that will be the minting activation order for the API flown to space to activate the minting process. Upon completion, the minted ASTRO CHIP, Decentraland Wearable and Space Flight Certificate will be dropped into the holder's wallet. This is the first time an API has been used in this way to mint NFTs. The MM1 spaceflight to generate the API from space was facilitated through the Artemis Space Network, a commercial space platform connecting people and their digital worlds to the vast opportunity, inspiration, wonder and perspectice of outer space.

"The concept of space has had an enormous influence on the culture of Web3, so with MetaMission One, we wanted to capture the pioneering and adventure some spirit of space exploration," said Matt Bond, Founder and Managing Director of Banquet Labs LLC. "MM1 is allowing us to push the boundaries by creating something for today's space community, that they can carry with them as they enter the new virtual frontier."

A percentage of the sales will benefit The Planetary Society, the world's largest and most influential non-profit space organization. Co-founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, the Planetary Society is supported by 50,000 members in more than 100 countries and is overseen by its Chief Executive Officer, Bill Nye.

SPACEONE is planning future Metaverse and in-real-life events to highlight significant space related activities in 2022. For additional information, visit www.spaceone.earth.

ABOUT NICK GRAHAM/SPACEONE INDUSTRIES

Founded by designer Nick Graham, SPACEONE Industries is a New York-based multi-verse space lifestyle brand that creates products for the in-real-life atmospheric and space sector as well as the Metaverse. Graham was also the founder and Chief Underpants Officer of Joe Boxer. In 2014 Graham launched his eponymous line of contemporary Menswear and is known for having Buzz Aldrin and Bill Nye model his collection through a virtual Martian landscape at New York Fashion Week/Men's. Graham was also the major sponsor of the Apollo 11's 50th Anniversary at Kennedy Space Center in 2019.

In 2021, SPACEONE, in conjunction with Banquet and Dapp Craft, set the record in Decentraland for the most expensive wearable which was a virtual gold bomber jacket created to celebrate the Apollo 11 Moon landing, which sold for 20000 Mana or $17,000. For more information about SPACEONE Industries, visit www.spaceone.earth.

ABOUT BANQUET LABS

Banquet Labs is a digital metaverse wearable studio that develops, curates, manages and markets campaigns that cut through the noise, whose goal is to connect the dots between culture, art, music and technology. Banquet helps artists and cultural icons unleash their imaginations to create strikingly innovative wearables.

ABOUT PRAGER METIS

Headquartered in New York City, and with offices in North America, Europe, Asia and the Metaverse, Prager Metis, an affiliate of Prager Metis International, LLC, is one of the nation's fastest growing accounting and advisory firms, offering a full range of accounting, audit, tax, consulting, and international services. Prager Metis is recognized as a Top 50 Accounting Firm. For more information, please visit www.pragermetis.com. Banquet Labs is also an affiliate of Prager Metis, and together the two entities actively counsel businesses as well as create events and experiences in the Metaverse. For more information, visit www.pragermetis.com.

ABOUT THE PLANETARY SOCIETY

The Planetary Society is an independent space interest organization supported by 50,000 members around the world and led by CEO Bill Nye. Since its founding in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Bruce Murray, and Louis Friedman, The Planetary Society has empowered enthusiasts everywhere to take a meaningful role in advancing space science and exploration. The Society and its members are on a mission to increase discoveries in our solar system and beyond, elevate the search for life outside our planet, and decrease the risk of Earth being hit by an asteroid through advocacy, education, scientific innovation, and global collaboration. Join them at planetary.org and on Twitter @exploreplanets.

ABOUT ARTEMIS SPACE NETWORK

The Artemis Space Network is a commercial space platform connecting people and their digital worlds to the vast opportunity, inspiration, wonder and perspective of outer space. The Artemis Space Network is owned and operated by Artemis Music Entertainment Inc. is a Cape Canaveral-based company leveraging deep ties to space agencies and the commercial space industry to create a digital space economy that's accessible, participatory and meaningful to everyone. For more information, visit www.artemismusicentertainment.com.

