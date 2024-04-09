Launching its Priority Access Program, Odne Inc. Appoints Joe Werner as Director of Strategic Accounts

GETTYSBURG, Pa., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Durrbeck, President of Odne Inc., proudly announces the appointment of Joe Werner as Director of Strategic Accounts. With over 20 years of experience in the dental industry, Joe brings a wealth of expertise in key areas such as Key Opinion Leader (KOL) development, endodontics, relationship management, and navigating the dynamic landscape of Dental Service Organizations (DSOs).

Joe Werner, Director of Strategic Accounts, Odne Inc. Odne's technology platform for root canal debridement and obturation including: the first hydro-dynamic cavitation device using saline as main debridement medium, and the first FDA cleared highly flowable, light-cured obturation material.

Joe is an essential addition to Odne's education & sales team, especially with the upcoming AAE annual meeting (April 17-20, 2024, Los Angeles), where Odne will launch its Priority Access Program to the endodontic specialist community. "Joe's dedication to advancing the field of endodontics, and his commitment to fostering relationships within the industry, align perfectly with Odne Inc.'s mission," adds Dr. Andreas Schmocker, CEO/Founder. "His extensive background in KOL development underscores his ability to drive strategic initiatives and build influential networks that will contribute to the company's growth and success. Joe's understanding of the DSO market positions Odne Inc. to effectively navigate this rapidly evolving sector."

Odne's Priority Access Program (PAP) will enable a selected group of endodontic specialists to receive first access to the clinical use of Odne's innovative technology platform for root canal obturation: OdneFill and OdneCure. The Priority Access Program Associates will form the core of Odne's scientific community, transforming endodontics. One initiative of the PAP is to perform a clinical case registry, collecting further scientific knowledge on the clinical use of Odne's devices.

OdneFill is the first FDA cleared light-curing, injectable endodontic obturation material. OdneFill is a hydrogel, a class of biomaterials known for their excellent biocompatibility and hydrophilicity. Due to its water-like viscosity and the ultra-high hydrophilicity in its uncured state, it can flow into complex endodontic structures, such as isthmuses, deltas, C-shaped canals. Once cured with OdneCure, the corresponding micro-laser curing device, it provides gap-free root canal sealing and long-term obturation.

"We are excited to present our innovative Root Preservation Therapy at the AAE annual meeting to the endo specialist community for the first time," adds Holger Essig, GM Global Marketing. "The majority of Odne's Swiss R&D and Product Management Team will be present to educate on the clinical application of our game-changing technology platform. The support we receive from our KOLs, partners, and investors and the interest of the endo community in our Priority Access Program, is amazing. We are very thankful for the backing we receive in transforming endo."

About Odne

Odne AG (formerly Lumendo AG), has its roots in a groundbreaking collaboration between two renowned Swiss institutions: the Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology in Lausanne and Zürich (EPFL & ETH Zürich). Founded in 2018, Odne's journey began by licensing cutting-edge technology assets from these esteemed institutes.

Odne is committed to pioneering the future of endodontics through advanced technology and innovative solutions. Endodontics, the field of dental medicine that deals with root canal treatments, has been marred by complexity and unpredictability. Odne is on a mission to change that.

Root canal treatments have long posed challenges for dentists, with traditionally low success rates ranging from 46% to 91%. With over 60 million annual treatments worldwide, these failures result in significant healthcare costs. Odne's technology platform addresses these issues by offering treatment options for both dentists and their patients. Odne's medical device portfolio, slated for launch in the US in 2024, tackles problems such as the debridement and obturation of complex root canal morphologies. Odne Inc., USA was founded to serve the needs of the US endodontic market and is leading the launch.

Odne is backed by venture capital funds focusing on the healthcare and dental industry Recently, Revere Partner (NY), an independent venture fund providing capital for cutting-edge innovations in oral and systemic health, and NV Capital (LIE), a family-owned venture capital boutique led the Series A1 financing. Alongside the lead investors other renowned funds such as Dental Innovation Alliance (DIA), Plug&Play, Hatcher, Züricher Kantonalbank, as well as various family offices and angel investors, are supporting Odne's U.S. market launch.

Disclaimer: Odne™Fill and Odne™Cure are cleared for use in the U.S.A only. All other Odne devices are currently in development and have not received approval for clinical use.

