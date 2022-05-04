Launching of National Returning Youth Day and Month

May 4th to June 4th Every Year

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 04, 2022, the office of Dr. Surajit Khanna's Post Incarceration Juvenile Justice Reformation Act Initiative, also known as his ReturningYouth Initiative, announced that the Registrar at National Day Calendar proclaimed National Returning Youth Month to be observed annually May 4 to June 4.

Returning Youth Initiative

Each year between May 4 and June 4, National Returning Youth Month brings awareness to young adults transitioning into society after incarceration. This monthly observance encourages all Americans to remove the stigma associated with those coming out of incarceration. Most importantly, National Returning Youth Month opens well-deserved dialog to support post-incarcerated youth.

Credit for establishing National Returning Youth Month belongs to Dr. Surajit Khanna, founder of the Returning Youth Initiative, which is a program designed to restore the hopes and dreams to returning youth. This monthly observance begins on Dr. Khanna' birthday in honor of his dedication as an advocate for post-incarcerated young adults and lasts an entire month.

Many believe young adults in our society have unlimited resources that will guide them towards successful adulthood. Unfortunately, nearly 11 percent of all teenagers and young adults in the U.S. are faced with lack of support and resources to become productive citizens. According to Measure of America, 4.1 million young adults between ages 16 and 24 are falling behind in the U.S. Sadly, these disconnected youth do not attend school or maintain employment. Oftentimes, many resort to making bad decisions in order survive. As a result, they are often incarcerated and labeled for the rest of their lives.

Returning to daily life after incarceration can be stressful and discouraging. But, by providing the right tools, post-incarcerated youth can become productive members of society. The key to success and most effective way to achieve that success is offering guidance, access to resources, and provide alternative solutions to avoid future incarceration.

Dr. Khanna celebrates a birthday on May 4, which is the same day National Returning Youth Month begins. Incidentally, this is the same day we celebrate National Star Wars Day. The Returning Youth Initiative want today's youth to be with their loved ones and not to be incarcerated. When saying "May the 4th be with you," on National Star Wars Day, remember to also say "May the youth be with you" to kick off the first day of National Returning Youth Month.

There will be a virtual conference for announcing this special event at 4pm EST. It will be streamed live from the initiative's headquarters in Brooklyn, New York. We are going live on WPAT Radio, YouTube, Facebook and National Day Calendar's social media platforms.

About Dr. Khanna's Returning Youth Initiative: Dr. Surajit Khanna, a youth advocate, founded "Returning Youth" to give post-incarceration juveniles with a road to self-sufficiency and a productive life when they are released from jail. The initiative is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation registered in the state of New York.

