Launching Reach to Enhance Online Presence, Drive Appointments and Patient Acquisition

As the healthcare landscape becomes more complex, organizations face mounting challenges in maintaining accurate information across digital platforms. Reach addresses these issues by providing a centralized, automated solution for managing provider, location, service, and scheduling details across online directories and search engines through its integration with Kyruus Connect. This solution improves visibility, ensures consistency, and enhances patient engagement to support retention and acquisition efforts.

Reach syndicates provider and location data across major digital listing sites, as well as the proprietary Kyruus Health network, which includes over 100 health plan brands, care navigation organizations serving employers, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) . Reach will continue to expand its impact in 2025 across additional high-traffic platforms, including the ability to manage reviews and ratings within and across them.

Other key features include:

SEO Optimization : Enhance search rankings to make provider and location listings easily discoverable by potential patients.

: Enhance search rankings to make provider and location listings easily discoverable by potential patients. Business Profile Management : Ensure up-to-date and optimized listings on leading search platforms.

: Ensure up-to-date and optimized listings on leading search platforms. Automate the Management of Listings: Sync provider and location updates automatically to reduce administrative burdens.

"As healthcare organizations increase their investment in digital advertising, many struggle with fragmented vendor landscapes and inconsistent provider data," said Lesley Weisenbacher, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Kyruus Health. "Kyruus Health is already recognized as the leader in provider data management, so Reach is a natural extension of our offerings. By leveraging Kyruus Connect, Reach enables healthcare organizations to enhance visibility and growth in a digital-first world, ensuring patients can easily find the care they need."

Crafted from Kyruus Health's extensive experience in provider data management, this platform is specifically designed to meet the unique needs and nuances of the healthcare industry. Reach promotes effective use of data, allowing healthcare organizations to consolidate vendors and cut costs.

For more information about Reach, please visit KyruusHealth.com/Reach or schedule time to connect with the Kyruus Health team at SHSMD next week to learn more.

ABOUT KYRUUS HEALTH

Kyruus Health is the leading care access platform on a mission to connect people to the right care. The company connects 425,000 providers across more than 1,000 hospitals and 500 medical groups, and more than 150 million health plan members across 100 health plan brands, so every stakeholder can access and harness the most accurate, comprehensive, and contextually relevant information. By enabling informed decisions and confident action, the care access platform supports healthier outcomes, reduces friction in healthcare, and grants more time back in everyone's day. To learn more, visit KyruusHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

