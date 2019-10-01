Launching Today on Skillshare: Exclusive Classes Showcasing the All-New Adobe Fresco Painting and Drawing App

In collaboration with some of the most exciting illustrators working today, Skillshare has created five classes that provide in-depth tutorials on how to use Adobe Fresco. Launching October 1st, each 30-60 minute class will include prompts and a project gallery so students can actively follow along and use Fresco to create and share their own artwork.

The classes will join Skillshare's premium membership offering—online classes that take you behind-the-scenes with today's leading creatives, designers and illustrators—and reach Skillshare's audience of 8 million users around the world. Skillshare's partnership with Adobe will also include paid and content marketing efforts and an onsite product promotion.

"Skillshare is an important community and destination for creatives who want to learn and evolve their craft, which makes it a natural platform to showcase Adobe Fresco," said Bryan O'Neil Hughes, Director of Product Management, Creative Cloud at Adobe. "The Fresco tutorials on Skillshare are fun and engaging and will help creatives at all levels strengthen their digital artwork skills. We can't wait to see what they produce."

"Adobe's suite of products are extremely popular with our audience, so we jumped at the chance to demonstrate Fresco to our designers and illustrators," said Alyssa Demirjian, Head of Brand & Content at Skillshare. "An important hallmark of Skillshare classes is the project component - we believe people learn by doing. In creating these classes in collaboration with our teachers, we looked at what projects could provide a meaningful learning experience using the Fresco app."

The classes on Skillshare will include :

Learning to Use Adobe Fresco — Illustrator Lisk Feng guides students through the essentials of Fresco while sharing her unique approach to creativity and a fun prompt: draw the studio of your dreams.

Illustrative Typography — Designer Jennet Liaw reveals her real creative process from concept and sketch to final piece, all in Fresco, encouraging students to illustrate the name of a city or place they love.

Fantasy Illustration — Illustrator Ira Marcks invites students into the world of imaginative illustration, sharing storytelling essentials and demonstrating how to sketch, ink, and create with brushes in Fresco.

Lettering with Botanicals — Illustrator Dylan Mierzwinski guides students through creating a simple yet stunning floral lettered piece in Fresco, showcasing Fresco's brushes in every phase (ideating, sketching, refining) and helping students create a perfect piece for portfolios, Instagram, and more.

Playful Abstract Art — Designer Rich Armstrong encourages freeform play, using Fresco's tools in unexpected ways and showing how techniques like hand-making and water-stitching can combine to create friendly, impressive abstract art.

About Skillshare:

Skillshare is an online learning community where millions come together to take the next step in their creative journey. Choose from thousands of classes in design, illustration, photography and more—and unlock unlimited access with Premium Membership. Get inspired, take a class, and join the community. Start today at Skillshare.com.

SOURCE SkillShare

Related Links

www.skillshare.com

