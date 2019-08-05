Launching Today, RealSelf Verified Brings Unparalleled Transparency and Convenience to Consumers Shopping for an Aesthetic Provider

Visitors to the RealSelf website will see the RealSelf Verified badge featured on the profile pages of doctors and aesthetic providers who apply for and are accepted into the program. The RealSelf Verified badge indicates that a doctor or aesthetic provider has met eligibility requirements, including:

Proper Medical Licensing: RealSelf Verified members must have an active medical license and be in good standing with their local medical boards. RealSelf checks the status of medical licenses every three months.

RealSelf Verified members must maintain an average patient satisfaction score of four stars or higher on RealSelf. Responsive Service: Verified members must reply to RealSelf user requests within two business days.

Verified members must reply to RealSelf user requests within two business days. Transparency Commitment: RealSelf Verified members must provide information about their practice, including years of experience, hospital privileges and whether they carry malpractice insurance, on their RealSelf profile. They are also required to have before and after photos of their most-performed procedures and list their active board certifications.

RealSelf Verified doctors pay a monthly fee to unlock an updated RealSelf profile, which features the information consumers most want to know front and center and allows for extra personalization, including Instagram integration. The monthly fee also helps fund the RealSelf verification process, which includes checking the status of medical licenses every three months.

"Choosing a doctor for an aesthetic treatment can be overwhelming and intimidating because there are so many factors to consider and the stakes are so high," said RealSelf Chief Executive Officer Tom Seery. "RealSelf Verified is a modernized approach that prioritizes and presents the most important information in one place, helping consumers be more discerning and informed throughout the process. As a company, we're thrilled because RealSelf Verified speaks to the heart and soul of our mission to help people make smart, confident decisions about self-improvement."

RealSelf Verified was designed based on research about the top challenges and concerns consumers face when considering cosmetic procedures. In a March 2018 RealSelf survey conducted by YouGov,1 respondents said that aside from paying for the procedure, they were most concerned about something going wrong and finding the right doctor or provider.

"RealSelf Verified elevates the entire medical aesthetics industry by focusing on what's most important when choosing a doctor and presenting that information in a consumer-friendly way," said Dr. Melinda Haws, a board-certified plastic surgeon and RealSelf Verified member. "Until now, this information was dispersed here and there across the internet, resulting in hours of indeterminate research. Patients who see my RealSelf Verified profile feel like they know me, and more importantly, understand my training and experience for the procedures they're interested in."

RealSelf began accepting applications in May 2019 and today there are more than 600 doctors from across the country enrolled in the program. For more information about RealSelf Verified or to find a doctor near you, please visit www.realself.com/find .

1Survey conducted online by YouGov on behalf of RealSelf from March 14–19, 2018, among 1,544 U.S. women, ages 25–70.

