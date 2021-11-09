Launching VacayMyWay: Vacation Rental Bookings, Simplified

Travel industry veterans unveil no-nonsense vacation rental website without guest service fees. Tweet this

Primary factors differentiating VacayMyWay from industry competitors:

No guest service fees

Transparent pricing, with no surprise at checkout

Robust amenity search function that best fulfills travelers' criteria and budget without distracting sponsored listings or ads

Conveniently connects travelers and hosts through clear, unfiltered communications

Personalized, easily accessible and competent customer care

Host financial control provides full autonomy for issuing refunds

Guest identity verification and $1.3 million in damage protection included in every booking

"We do not believe in charging guest service fees that overtake vacation budgets, leading travelers to feel nickel and dimed. Our approach is fair and transparent – guests only pay the nightly rate, associated cleaning service and taxes with travel insurance as optional – no nonsense. Guests will never feel surprised by additional fees appearing at check out," explains Stewart. "By removing guest service fees, offering free cancellation options and foregoing security deposits, customers will save up to 20% and have more travel funds available with VacayMyWay."

At launch, VacayMyWay offers travelers vacation rentals throughout North America, ranging from beach to mountain destinations. Vacation options showcased on VacayMyWay must be entire private accommodations (no shared spaces) containing at least one kitchenette and at least one full bathroom. Travelers may choose from beach or lake houses and bungalows to cabins and cottages and much more. The platform encourages hosts to meet it's "Vacay Standard" of vacation rental criteria listed here . Additionally, VacayMyWay's extensive list of features and amenities is designed to enable travelers to make the best vacation rental selection for their needs and preferences, eliminating surprises. Top markets include New Orleans, the Carolinas, Florida, the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Costa Rica with plans to enter the European market in 2022.

"At the end of the day, VacayMyWay is in the business of connecting hosts and travelers," Stewart adds. "By providing value adds such as guest identity verification, $1.3 million in damage protection on every booking and an overall ease of doing business, we project to deliver a boost in revenue of up to 20% annually for hosts versus the competition."

To celebrate its launch, VacayMyWay is offering new hosts the chance to win a complimentary marketing campaign and home page feature.

Travelers and prospective hosts can discover more and sign up for updates at vacaymyway.com .

Click here for fact sheet and view downloadable imagery here. (Photo credit: VacayMyWay)

About VacayMyWay:

VacayMyWay is an industry-disrupting vacation rental website designed to simplify the booking journey for guests and listing process for hosts. Specializing in value-centric, low-cost bookings with transparent pricing and no guest fees, VacayMyWay includes guest identity verification and $1.3 million damage protection in every booking. Empowering open communication between hosts and guests and providing personalized, competent care, VacayMyWay strives to enhance trust, clarity and convenience in the vacation rental booking experience. Partners powering VacayMyWay include OKsystem, SUPERHOG, Rental Guardian and TruPlace. Learn more at vacaymyway.com and follow on Instagram , facebook and Linkedin .

