Launching WellDatabase Version 23.1 The Most Innovative and Powerful Version of Their Product Yet

Mar 01, 2023, 11:00 ET
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellDatabase today announced a new release of their oil and gas public data platform with enhanced functionalities and an entirely new appearance. WellDatabase 23.1 brings significant additions to their analytics, advanced filtering options and fully customizable dashboards; offering a better way for oil and gas professionals to gain insight into publicly reported data.
"This release signifies a giant leap in our analytical capabilities," said John Ferrell, WellDatabase co-founder and CEO "Users will have the ability to analyze enormous amounts of data in seconds, all in an easy-to-use web interface."
Feature Highlights:
- Both inherent and customizable dashboards.
- Over 30 built-in analytics reports.
- Extensive options for new mapping visualizations.
- Billions of new data points to analyze.
Increased security was implemented with this version, including two-factor authentication, allowing users to have an extra layer of protection.
WellDatabase will not change the cost of any of the tiers in their pricing model and will continue to offer a lite version at no cost for users who simply need well level data without a need for analytics or exporting. Paid subscriptions start at $250/month/user for the Essential tier, with the ability to cancel at any time. Compare plan features at https://welldatabase.com/compare-welldatabase-plans/.
About WellDatabase:
WellDatabase is a customer-oriented software company with the vision to take traditional oil and gas data needs and merge them with the latest technology. Founded in 2010, the company offers a revolutionary platform that provides a data source for everyone from the curious royalty owner to the most robust oil and gas engineer. WellDatabase delivers trusted insights on wells across America and Canada, including extensive analytics, comprehensive forecasting, superior mapping, and data management tools to assist customers in making data-driven business decisions. For more information, visit www.welldatabase.com
John Ferrell
WellDatabase
832.698.9355
[email protected]
SOURCE WellDatabase
Share this article