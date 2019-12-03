Launchmetrics Acquires IMAXtree, the Leading Visual Content Creator and Distributor for the Fashion & Beauty Industries

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launchmetrics, the leading Brand Performance Cloud for the Fashion, Luxury & Beauty (FLB) industries, announces the acquisition of visual content creator and distributor IMAXtree. This marks the company's first acquisition since its $50 million fundraising in September 2018 and reinforces the business' larger strategy to expand its offering to support increasing industry demands as it continues to build the most comprehensive, vertical data asset in the industry.

Left to right: Andrea Oreni, CEO of IMAXtree; Michael Jais, CEO of Launchmetrics

Launchmetrics and IMAXtree aim to launch the first solution designed to measure the performance of digital assets, from conception to amplification. Leveraging IMAXtree's existing content production & distribution capabilities and Launchmetrics' technological expertise, the two will deliver preeminent editorial and brand content to IMAXtree's worldwide network of publishers while bringing key data insights to help brands understand the best content strategies. The acquisition will allow Launchmetrics' customers to combine the potential of both solutions to make unique, impactful and relevant brand experiences an exact science.

"At Launchmetrics, we are empowering companies to build the right content and experiences so they can increase their brand momentum and improve performance," announced Michael Jais, CEO. "Today, we help brands not only efficiently manage internal processes but bring prescriptive insights to create powerful cross-voice strategies. By applying our proprietary Media Impact ValueTM metric in a visual context, brands will be empowered to measure which experiences perform best and gain insights as to what content most resonates with their consumers, impacting their bottom line," he adds. "IMAXtree is the ideal strategic addition to the Launchmetrics family and will perfectly complement the tools we provide our clients. We are excited to partner with Andrea Oreni and the IMAXtree team to continue powering the industry."

"For over 20 years, IMAXtree has been the leading content creator and distributor in the fashion and beauty industries," states IMAXtree's CEO Andrea Oreni. "Now — in the digital era — more than ever, content is a key element in reaching modern consumers and with creative content driving five times more value than e-commerce content, having the right assets is even more important. Today, IMAXtree covers 25 fashion weeks worldwide and has a digital asset library of over four million photos and 4,000 videos as well as a client list of over 2,000 publishers." As a result of this acquisition, IMAXtree's creative, artistic resources will be combined with Launchmetrics' data and technology to provide industry professionals with the right assets and tools they need to create, track and evaluate impactful campaigns.

Left to right: Andrea Oreni, CEO of IMAXtree; Michael Jais, CEO of Launchmetrics

