Launchmetrics Releases Dedicated Brand Decisioning Platform, Insights, Exclusively for Fashion, Luxury & Cosmetics Industries

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the race to reach today's digitally savvy consumer and stay relevant, brands are facing more challenges than ever before. Siloed KPIs and a lack of industry standards make it difficult for brands to identify which marketing strategies are most effective and benchmark performance against their competitors - until now. Launchmetrics — the leading Marketing Platform and Analytics Solution for Fashion, Luxury and Cosmetics professionals — announced today the release of its new brand decisioning platform, Insights by Launchmetrics, designed for decision-makers and C-level executives who seek to better arbitrate marketing investments in order to maximize brand impact and measure the evolution of their brand equity against that of the competition. With it launches an interactive microsite dedicated to the Insights100.

Launchmetrics

"The challenge for brands is not having an accessible, global view of what's working, which hinders their ability to adjust strategies in real-time. Insights by Launchmetrics will transform the way executives approach decision-making and give them the ability to leverage our unique data asset to quantify every marketing and PR action," said Michael Jais, CEO of Launchmetrics. "Using our proprietary Media Impact ValueTM algorithm, executives can assign a monetary value to these activities to measure their performance and see which investments help build brand loyalty, as well as how they benchmark against competitors."

Insights is an interactive, prescriptive tool that allows business leaders to access dynamic dashboards and industry benchmarks to compare their results against their top competitors'. By utilizing the company's audience-driven MIV® algorithm, brands will be able to understand how their marketing and PR efforts impact their brand equity across different Voices, channels, media types, time periods and regions, as well as easily assign a monetary value to those activities. Launchmetrics' proprietary Machine Learning algorithm was trained on real media rates and 5+ years of FLC specific campaign data. It analyzes more than 100 quantitative and qualitative attributes including audience engagement, industry relevance, source authority, and content quality, to create a highly accurate method of measurement. MIV provides brands with a unified currency to measure the impact of their marketing mix and which strategies create the most ROI.

Developed by Launchmetrics' team of data scientists, Insights leverages a comprehensive data set comprised of:

Online Media: 21 631 320 (21 Million) articles per month

Social Media: 231 237 960 240 (231 Billion) posts per month

Print: 1.1M print pages analyzed per year representing more than 5M brand mentions

print pages analyzed per year representing more than brand mentions Influencers: 200K key opinion leaders

key opinion leaders Entities (Brands, Retailers, …): 13K profiles

Leveraging Launchmetrics' innovative "Voice-centric" approach, Insights highlights the Voices creating value today to provide a holistic view of marketing performance and a cross-comparison of the impact various activities have on the customer lifecycle. By analyzing Traditional Media, Celebrities, Influencers, Partners and Owned Media, this methodology gives brands a unique framework to understand the ROI of their marketing activities as well as the Voices that influence the customer buying journey from awareness and consideration to conversion and retention.

"As a CMO with industry experience, I can attest to the challenges faced by today's decision makers. The industry has changed quickly and the new digital landscape has made it strenuous for many to navigate and attribute budgets effectively," states Chief Marketing Officer, Alison Bringé. "By understanding one's Voice split as well as being able to drill down to understand the Media Impact Value of an individual action or Voice, executives are capable to quickly understand what works and what doesn't in order to make strategic decisions that will help their teams achieve their goals and reach the consumer of tomorrow, today."

To accompany the launch of Insights, Launchmetrics launches an interactive microsite dedicated to the Insights100 — a selection of brands, prepared by the Launchmetrics Data Analyst team to provide a comparative benchmark and offer an analytical vision on the impact that marketing investments have for brands within the same segment. The website allows visitors to discover the Media Impact Value and Voice split of brands and influencers such as Gucci, Cartier, Fenty Beauty, Chiara Ferragni and Tati Westbrook. The analysis focuses on the marketing campaigns developed by selected brands within five segments of the fashion, luxury and cosmetics industries, between the dates of January 1 and May 30, 2019.

Key Features of Insights by Launchmetrics:

Dynamic dashboards that provide a global overview of marketing performance across Voices, initiatives & channels

Access to industry benchmarks to compare results against top competitors'

Share of Voice metrics to track the impact of marketing activities on brand value creation

Brand efficiency metrics to identify top performing marketing strategies & investments

Ability to evaluate the impact of influencers' content for your brand versus competitor brands

Press Contact:

Katherine KNIGHT

Corporate Communications Director

Katherine.knight@launchmetrics.com

About Launchmetrics:

Launchmetrics is a Marketing Platform and Analytics Solution to help Fashion, Luxury and Cosmetics professionals discover, activate and measure the voices that matter for their brands. It is the most essential and trusted platform in the industry, yielding an unrivalled market penetration to the top seventy fashion and luxury brands worldwide including Dior, Fendi, NET-A-PORTER, Topshop and more.

Founded in NYC with operating headquarters in Paris, and offices in London, Milan, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Madrid, Girona (Spain) and Munich (Germany) and support in five languages; the company works with over 1,000 brands as well as partners like IMG, the Council of Fashion Designers of America, the British Fashion Council, Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana, Pitti Immagine, and Google, to accelerate their business and build lasting exposure. The company's industry communities GPS Radar & Style Coalition bring together over 50,000 influencers, editors, buyers and more to share content, events, news, images and more.

About MIV®:

Launchmetrics' proprietary Machine Learning algorithm provides brands with a unified currency to measure the value of all marketing activities across Voices, Channels, and Markets by assigning a monetary amount to every post, interaction, and article. Finely tuned to specificities of Fashion, Luxury, and Cosmetics, the algorithm was trained on actual media rates and 5+ years of FLC specific campaign data. It analyzes more than 100 quantitative and qualitative attributes including audience engagement, industry relevance, source authority, and content quality, to create a highly accurate method of measurement. MIV offers a unified way to calculate how brand equity is being created and which strategies create the most ROI.

Launchmetrics does not request a license for use of 'MIV' or 'Media Impact Value', however, it does require compliance with the following usage guidelines. Please use for any first reference of our trademarks in any written material: MIV®[MIV is a registered trademark in the European Union], and Media Impact ValueTM.

About The Voices:

Launchmetrics' Voice-Centric approach highlights the Voices creating value today to provide a holistic view of marketing performance and cross-compare the impact various activities have on the customer lifecycle. From Traditional Media, Celebrities, Influencers, Partners and Owned Media, this methodology gives brands a unique framework to understand the ROI of these activities as well as the Voices that influence the customer buying journey from awareness and consideration to conversion and retention.

Related Images

insights-by-launchmetrics.png

Insights by Launchmetrics

insights-by-launchmetrics.gif

Insights by Launchmetrics

insights100.png

Insights100

insights-by-launchmetrics.png

Insights by Launchmetrics

Related Links

Launchmetrics Website

Insights100 Interactive Page

SOURCE Launchmetrics

Related Links

http://www.launchmetrics.com

