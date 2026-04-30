Launchpad Build AI Enters New Growth Phase with El Segundo HQ, Senior Hires and World-First Manufacturing Language Model

New headquarters in El Segundo, CA to drive growth

Launch of world's first Manufacturing Language Model (MLM™)

Rebrand to Launchpad Build AI reflecting AI-first platform

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launchpad Build AI, the AI-first robotics company powering real-world assembly automation, today announced a series of milestones marking its transition into a new phase of growth.

The company has established its US headquarters in El Segundo, California, launched the world's first Manufacturing Language Model (MLM™), appointed senior technical leadership, and rebranded to Launchpad Build AI to reflect the central role of artificial intelligence across its platform.

These developments build on the company's momentum following its $11m Series A in 2H 2025, backed by partners including Lavrock Ventures, Squadra Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Scottish National Investment Bank, PXN Group, CX2, and Ericsson Ventures.

Jon Quick, CEO of Launchpad Build AI, said:

"Physical AI isn't just the future, it exists in the here and now. What better place to be building it than in El Segundo surrounded by first class entrepreneurs, top-tier talent, and established deep tech and defense tech companies. This is an important step forward in our journey alongside the launch of our Manufacturing Language Model and rebrand as Launchpad Build AI."

Rebrand to Launchpad Build AI

The company has rebranded to Launchpad Build AI to reflect the central role of artificial intelligence across its platform and product suite. The new identity underscores its focus on applying AI to transform manufacturing, making systems faster to design, more flexible to deploy, and more resilient in operation.

New US Headquarters: El Segundo, CA

Launchpad Build AI has established its US headquarters in El Segundo, located at 1330 E Franklin Avenue within one of the most concentrated aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing corridors in the United States.

Chris Pimentel, Mayor of El Segundo, said:

"El Segundo's interdisciplinary hard tech community is truly unique, and Launchpad Build AI is exactly the kind of innovative, technology-driven company our city attracts and nurtures. They are not only building new solutions in AI and advanced manufacturing, they are building networks of partnerships across El Segundo."

Product Launch: Manufacturing Language Model (MLM™)

Launchpad Build AI has launched the world's first Manufacturing Language Model (MLM™), purpose-built for industrial automation design.

The MLM™ democratizes the development of automation. Now factories of any size can enjoy the benefits of automation simply from a photo, video or CAD input. Trained on intelligence from live production environments, it lowers the barrier to robotics adoption, particularly for high-mix, low-volume manufacturers that make up the majority of the sector.

Senior Appointments

Chief Technology Officer: Ken Moynihan

Ken Moynihan joins as CTO, bringing over two decades of experience across computer vision, robotics and AI. He previously held senior R&D and leadership roles at TOMRA, a global leader in AI-driven sorting systems. His expertise in deploying vision-based systems in real-world environments will support Launchpad Build AI's next stage of technical scale.

Head of Manufacturing Language Model: Yannis Georgas

Yannis Georgas joins as Head of MLM™, responsible for the development and deployment of the company's Manufacturing Language Model. Previously at Capgemini Invent, he led industrial data and AI initiatives, delivering agentic AI, LLM and digital twin solutions for global manufacturing and defense clients.

About Launchpad Build AI

Launchpad Build AI was founded in 2020 to reimagine manufacturing and revitalize local economies. The company combines its world-first Manufacturing Language Model (MLM™) with advanced robotics to accelerate the design and deployment of automation systems. Its technology is designed to address labor shortages while improving speed, flexibility and cost efficiency, with systems that can reduce the time and expense of automation delivery by up to 50%. Launchpad Build AI operates from El Segundo, CA and Edinburgh, UK, with deployments across the US and Europe.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Bradley, Communications Director, Launchpad Build AI

[email protected]

+44 (0)7816 829166

SOURCE Launchpad Build AI