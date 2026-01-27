Launchpoint Acquires Kashie.AI, an AI Music Content Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Launchpoint announced it has acquired Kashie.AI, an AI-driven music platform. The acquisition was completed for $300,000.

Kashie was co-founded by Richard Ahn and Albert Zhang. Ahn founded Kashie after graduating from the University of Texas at Austin. Kashie launched with approximately $300 in initial out-of-pocket costs in June.

Starting from the top left, moving clockwise (Tristan Rhee, Adam Barr-Neuwirth, Albert Zhang, and Richard Ahn)

Kashie produces short-form content for over 30,000 users, a mix of music artists and record labels. It is widely considered to be an industry leader in its space.

According to the company, Kashie reached approximately $30,000 in monthly revenue three and a half months after launch.

Kashie was co-founded with Albert Zhang, whom Ahn met online shortly before the company began operating. Ahn led product direction and go-to-market and Albert leading engineering.

Launchpoint said the acquisition supports its product roadmap for creator and brand collaborations. Launchpoint focuses on creator-brand campaigns with a focus on college sports. Some of their customers include Dr Pepper, C4 Energy, Gopuff, and New Era.

As part of the transaction, Ahn will join Launchpoint as Chief Marketing Officer, and Albert Zhang will join as a founding engineer. They will work with Launchpoint CEO Tristan Rhee and CTO Adam Barr-Neuwirth.

"Kashie enables us to accelerate our growth in the music space." said Tristan Rhee, CEO of Launchpoint. "Richard and Albert are the very best at what they do, and they are already contributing to our mission of helping athletes and creators everywhere monetize their influence."

"Building Kashie showed me what's possible when you move fast and focus on creators. I'm excited to join Launchpoint as CMO and help athletes and creators monetize their influence at scale." said Richard Ahn, founder of Kashie.

