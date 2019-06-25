Launchways Announces Community Partnership with Hyde Park Angels

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launchways, a leading provider of human resources, employee benefits, and business insurance solutions today announced that it has become a community partner of Hyde Park Angels, one of Chicago's leading investment networks.

Launchways believes that people fuel business success and that entrepreneurs achieve sustainable growth when they take an intentional approach to people operations. "Launchways focuses on helping growth stage businesses solve their people challenges in HR infrastructure and employee benefits. Hyde Park Angels has a People First approach to their investment community, so a partnership between our organizations was a natural fit," said Launchways CEO, Jim Taylor.

Hyde Park Angels (HPA) is run by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, and takes a people first approach to investing. Members are experts in their own verticals and bring unique perspectives on how to help entrepreneurs succeed. HPA not only provides entrepreneurs with funds, but also connects entrepreneurs with one another and to vital resources that allow them to scale their companies and realize their visions.

HPA's corporate sponsorship program is one of the methods that the network uses to provide its portfolio companies with the resources they need to succeed. Community partners provide guidance and resources to HPA-backed entrepreneurs in order to empower their success. "HPA's competitive advantage for startups and investors alike is our people-first approach. It is for this reason that we're proud to partner with Launchways, whose strategic people solutions help to support fast-growing companies," added Pete Wilkins, HPA Managing Director.

Because it shares HPA's vision for a people first business model, Launchways has become the newest community partner for the angel network. In this role, Launchways looks forward to making a positive contribution to the HPA community, continuing to help current and new growing businesses in HPA's portfolio tackle their people challenges as they scale.

About Hyde Park Angels

HPA is transforming early-stage investing by taking a people-first approach. The organization is the most active early-stage investor group in the Midwest. With a membership of over 100 successful entrepreneurs, executives, and venture capitalists, the group provides critical strategic expertise to entrepreneurs and the entrepreneurial community.

About Launchways

Launchways provides business leaders with the resources and guidance they need to build scalable people processes to support long-term growth. Founded in 2009, Launchways has helped hundreds of businesses better approach the people side of their business through strategic solutions for human resources, employee benefits, and business insurance. For more information, please visit www.launchways.com.

