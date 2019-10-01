Launchways Announces Strategic Partnership with HR Technology Company Rippling

CHICAGO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Launchways, a leading provider of human resources, employee benefits, and business insurance solutions, today announced that it is partnering with Rippling to provide its clients with an integrated HR, payroll, and benefits platform.

Founded by Zenefits veteran Parker Conrad, Rippling offers a better alternative for growing businesses as one of the first all-in-one, modernized system for handling the entire employee experience from hiring to offboarding. Rippling's competitive edge lies in a modern and streamlined interface, its relative affordability, and its scalability. The platform is as easy to use as it is comprehensive and serves a business of ten people just as well as after they grow into a team of a thousand. This unique approach has helped Rippling secure $60M in funding and resulted in widespread acclaim from experts and customers alike, including ranking first among Payroll Software and HR Software on Capterra.

Launchways believes that people fuel business success and help entrepreneurs achieve sustainable growth by empowering their people through intentional benefits and HR strategy. After implementing Rippling for a client, Launchways was impressed both by the support from the Rippling team and the business results for the client. Moving forward, Launchways has decided to create a formal partnership with Rippling to bring Rippling's technology as a strategic solution to future clients.

The partnership will give Launchways' clients significant discounts on the software as well as a dedicated service and support team. As James Taylor, Launchways CEO, says: "Rippling is doing something unique in the software industry. We look forward to implementing their solution to streamline our clients' HR, benefits, and payroll operations. Having a scalable solution helps our clients take a more intentional approach to their benefits and HR."

Launchways provides business leaders with the resources and guidance they need to build scalable people processes to support long-term growth. Founded in 2009, Launchways has helped thousands of businesses better approach the people side of their business through strategic solutions for human resources, employee benefits, and business insurance. For more information, please visit www.launchways.com.

Rippling is the first way for businesses to manage their HR & IT — from payroll and benefits, to employee computers and apps — all in one, modern system. It's the only platform that truly unifies every employee system, and automates all of the administrative work. For more information, please visit https://www.rippling.com.

