Laundry And Dishwashing Detergent Market size to increase by USD 18.78 billion between 2023 to 2028| Growth in the hospitality sector to drive the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laundry And Dishwashing Detergent Market size is expected to grow by USD 18.78 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. Growth in the hospitality sector is notably driving the laundry and dishwashing detergent market. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Product (Laundry detergent and Dishwashing detergent), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The report also provides insights on dishwasher soap, clean dishwasher detergent, clean dish soap, dishwasher gel, dish liquid, washing soda for laundry, dish soap detergent and detergent in dishwasher for household washing as well as its impact on the laundry and dishwashing detergent market. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laundry and Dishwashing Detergent Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The increase in disposable income is expected to drive growth in the offline segment. Laundry and dishwashing detergents are increasingly accessible across various offline avenues, including specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse outlets. Retail stores hold favor among customers for their extensive array of product choices and diverse brand selections. Additionally, these outlets enable bulk purchases at reduced prices, attracting consumers seeking cost-effective options. Moreover, the market's expansion within this segment is driven by factors such as increased disposable income, robust consumer purchasing power, and escalating demand for environmentally friendly laundry care products, contributing significantly to market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America is projected to make a substantial 36% contribution to the global market growth during the forecast period. Among the key contributors in North America, the United States stands out, benefiting from favorable policies and regulations promoting the use of natural surfactants by government bodies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and environmental agencies. Moreover, the region experiences market growth due to consumers' shift from synthetic to natural and organic products. Additionally, increased expenditure on healthcare services has boosted the demand for laundry and dishwashing detergents within the healthcare industry, further fueling market growth in the region. These factors collectively drive the growth of the North American market from 2023 - 2028. Buy Full Report Here

Company Insights

The laundry and dishwashing detergent market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Bombril SA, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Devansh Chem, DeVere Company Inc, Dharam Chand Ladha Mal, Formula Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Corp., McBride Plc, One Home Brands Inc., People Against Dirty Holdings Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co. and Unilever PLC

