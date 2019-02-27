Laundry and Vending Machines Make Change With 100 Million Mobile Transactions

PORTLAND, Ore., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PayRange Inc., maker of the leading in-app mobile payment service for unattended retail, announces its platform has powered over 100 million mobile payment transactions, making it one of the top payment apps.

PayRange

Mobile payment adoption in unattended retail is gaining momentum ahead of traditional retail in part because it is solving a frequent problem – consumers often don't have the change necessary to make a purchase. Moreover, the PayRange experience is much-improved. Consumers pay with the PayRange App faster than inserting four quarters, making the transaction quick and easy. In addition, features specific to each vertical leverage the power of mobile.

In laundry, for example, consumers can view machine timers in the app and receive cycle completion notifications. In vending, if a product fails to dispense, the user can be alerted immediately with a notification that the malfunction was detected and the user's account was automatically refunded.

"While macro trends are in favor of more automated and self-service retail, lack of frictionless payment and poor overall experience have been top problems that have limited growth," says Paresh Patel, founder and CEO of PayRange. "Virtually every consumer has had difficulty paying a machine at some point or has lost money. We're excited to be providing a solution that can play a part in unlocking this large sector of our economy."

PayRange-enabled machines can be found in 350 cities and towns across the U.S. and Canada and across a number of verticals, including vending, laundry, amusement, car washes and more.

About PayRange:

PayRange provides the simplest, most-accessible mobile payment and loyalty service for laundry, vending, amusement and merchants for everyday purchases. Once the free mobile app is downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, consumers conveniently pay in seconds any coin-op machine or in-person merchant accepting PayRange. With exclusive offers and funding options including all major cards and wallets (Apple Pay, Google Pay and Masterpass), consumers pay with ease. Find out more at http://payrange.com.

