Laundry Care Market size is set to grow by USD 21.6 billion from 2024-2028, Product innovation and portfolio extension boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laundry care market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.79% during the forecast period. The laundry care market is responding to growing environmental concerns by promoting eco-friendly products. Consumers prefer organic, natural laundry care items, such as liquid detergents, over chemical-based alternatives. Companies like Seventh Generation, a Unilever subsidiary, and Johnson & Johnson offer such products, using plant-derived surfactants and essential oils. Other brands, like Mrs. Meyer Clean Day and Persil Bio Liquid Detergent, also provide eco-friendly options. These initiatives aim to reduce water pollution and offer healthier alternatives for consumers.

Laundry Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.79% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 21.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and India Key companies profiled Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Earth Friendly Products, Fena Pvt. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., MaddieBrit Products LLC, Puracy LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever PLC

Market Driver

The laundry care market is experiencing significant growth with the increasing demand for convenient and efficient solutions. Colors, consumer needs, and source technologies are key trends shaping the industry. Fabric care and fragrance are important factors driving consumer preferences. Rapid and urbanization have increased the demand for professional laundry services. Detergents, dirt removal, and quick drying are essential features sought after by consumers. Liquid detergents, capsules, and powders are popular product formats. E-commerce and online sales channels are gaining traction. Consumers value eco-friendly and sustainable practices. Capabilities, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness are crucial for market success.

Market Challenges

In the expanding laundry care market, manufacturers face the challenge of optimizing production costs while adhering to labeling, packaging, and quality standards. Global players like Unilever and P&G address rising procurement costs by localizing manufacturing processes with low-margin commodity surfactants. Balancing production costs for profit margins and maintaining product quality is crucial for market success, yet a complex task for both global and local participants. This cost-quality dilemma may impact the growth of the laundry care market.

The laundry care market faces several challenges in the current business landscape. Consumers seek convenience and affordability, leading to increased competition among players. The use of organic and eco-friendly products is gaining popularity, requiring companies to adapt to this trend. Detergent technology and fabric care are essential considerations for maintaining high-quality services.

Additionally, logistics and delivery are crucial factors in ensuring customer satisfaction. Rapidly changing consumer preferences and regulations also pose challenges for businesses in the laundry care industry. Companies must stay updated on these trends and adapt to remain competitive.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Product 2.1 Laundry detergent

2.2 Fabric softner

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel holds a significant market share in the laundry care industry. Products like powdered and liquid laundry detergents, fabric softeners, bleaches, and pre-wash additives are commonly sold through retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. Consumers' preference for eco-friendly laundry care products is an emerging trend, driving demand in this sector.

Research Analysis

In the rapidly urbanizing world, the demand for effective and eco-friendly laundry care solutions has surged. Consumers are increasingly concerned with leading healthier lives and reducing their environmental footprint. As a result, the market for laundry detergents and fabric care products has experienced significant growth. These goods encompass a range of offerings, including liquid detergent, capsules, and fragrance options.

Eco-friendly goods, such as those made with plant-based ingredients, have gained popularity. Infrastructure developments in e-commerce have made it easier than ever to access these products from the comfort of one's home. However, consumer concerns regarding germs and dust persist, driving the need for advanced fabric care solutions. Overall, the laundry care market continues to evolve, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of modern consumers.

Market Research Overview

The global Laundry Care market is a significant sector within the Consumer Goods industry, encompassing a wide range of products and processes. These include detergents, fabric softeners, bleaches, and various types of laundry aids. The market is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences. The use of advanced technologies, such as enzyme-based detergents and smart washing machines, is also transforming the industry.

Sustainability and eco-friendliness are becoming key considerations, with many companies focusing on plant-based ingredients and biodegradable packaging. The market is segmented by product type, application, and region. The future outlook is positive, with growth expected due to increasing demand for convenience and efficiency in laundry care solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Product

Laundry Detergent



Fabric Softner



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

