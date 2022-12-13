Laundry care market size to grow by USD 23.85 billion: Household products industry is the parent market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laundry care market has been categorized as a part of the global household products market, which covers non-durable household products, including detergents, soaps, diapers, and other tissue and household paper products. Growth of the global household products market will is driven by factors such as an increase in disposable income, rise in online sales, and Innovations and new product launches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laundry Care Market 2023-2027

The laundry care market size is forecasted to grow by USD 23.85 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

Laundry care market 2023-2027: Scope

Our report provides a holistic analysis of key market dynamics and market condition analysis for the forecast period. This will help companies refine their marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Technavio researchers have analyzed the data with 2022 as the base year. The laundry care market report also covers the following areas:

Laundry care market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global laundry care market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of several international, regional, and domestic players that offer a wide range of laundry detergents, fabric softeners, bleaches, and other laundry care products. The players differentiate themselves based on product quality, packaging, product pricing, and product portfolio. They focus on business expansion and product innovation to increase their profit margins and market shares.

Amway Corp., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Fena Pvt. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., MaddieBrit Products LLC, Puracy LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Venus Laboratories Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Laundry care market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

Laundry care market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

The offline segment will account for the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. Laundry care products such as laundry detergents, fabric softeners, bleaches, and pre-wash additives are mainly sold through the offline distribution channel. This distribution channel includes retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and warehouse clubs. During the forecast period, the demand for laundry care products is expected to increase owing to factors such as the growing demand for eco-friendly laundry care products.

Product

Laundry detergent



Fabric softener



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for laundry care products in the region. Consumers in the region prefer innovative and highly efficient laundry care products such as liquid detergents, fabric softeners, and detergent pods. In addition, organic and eco-friendly laundry care products are gaining popularity in the US, as they do not contain any toxic chemicals. These factors will drive the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a sample

What are the key data covered in this laundry care market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the laundry care market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the laundry care market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the laundry care market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of laundry care market vendors

Laundry Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.28% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Amway Corp., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Fena Pvt. Ltd., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Jyothy Labs Ltd., Kao Corp., Lion Corp., MaddieBrit Products LLC, Puracy LLC, PZ Cussons Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, RSPL Ltd., S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Saraya Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Venus Laboratories Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

1.1 Market overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global laundry care market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global laundry care market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Laundry detergent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Laundry detergent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Laundry detergent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Fabric softener - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Fabric softener - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Fabric softener - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Fabric softener - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Fabric softener - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Exhibit 112: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Church and Dwight Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

Exhibit 117: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Colgate Palmolive Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Fena Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Fena Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Fena Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Fena Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 128: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 129: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 131: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Henkel AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.8 Jyothy Labs Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Kao Corp.

Exhibit 136: Kao Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Kao Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Kao Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Kao Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 Lion Corp.

Exhibit 140: Lion Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Lion Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Lion Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Lion Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 MaddieBrit Products LLC

Exhibit 144: MaddieBrit Products LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: MaddieBrit Products LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: MaddieBrit Products LLC - Key offerings

12.12 Puracy LLC

Exhibit 147: Puracy LLC - Overview



Exhibit 148: Puracy LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Puracy LLC - Key offerings

12.13 PZ Cussons Plc

Exhibit 150: PZ Cussons Plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: PZ Cussons Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: PZ Cussons Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: PZ Cussons Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Exhibit 154: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC - Segment focus

12.15 RSPL Ltd.

Exhibit 158: RSPL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: RSPL Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: RSPL Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Unilever PLC

Exhibit 161: Unilever PLC - Overview



Exhibit 162: Unilever PLC - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Unilever PLC - Key news



Exhibit 164: Unilever PLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Unilever PLC - Segment focus

12.17 Venus Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 166: Venus Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Venus Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Venus Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

