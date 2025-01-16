Laundry Detergent Sheets Market to Grow by USD 322 Million (2025-2029), Driven by Product Launches; AI Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global laundry detergent sheets market size is estimated to grow by USD 322 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Increasing product launches by vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising consumer focus on eco-friendly and sustainable products. However, high availability of substitutes for detergent sheets poses a challenge. Key market players include Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CLEARALIF, Croda International Plc, Delta Carbona LP, Dizolve Group Corp., Earth Breeze, EcoLenity Laundery Detergent Sheets, GoodHands Co., Great Factory, Hebei Guangsheng Technology Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, HeySunday, Homevative, Kind Laundry, LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Lucent Globe, Om Bio Sciences, Reflekt Sustainables Pvt Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Venus Laboratories DBA Earth Friendly Products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laundry Detergent Sheets Market 2025-2029

Laundry Detergent Sheets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 322 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and India Key companies profiled Church and Dwight Co. Inc., CLEARALIF, Croda International Plc, Delta Carbona LP, Dizolve Group Corp., Earth Breeze, EcoLenity Laundery Detergent Sheets, GoodHands Co., Great Factory, Hebei Guangsheng Technology Co. Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, HeySunday, Homevative, Kind Laundry, LG Household and Health Care Ltd., Lucent Globe, Om Bio Sciences, Reflekt Sustainables Pvt Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Venus Laboratories DBA Earth Friendly Products

Market Driver

The rising consumer preference for eco-friendly products is fueling the expansion of the detergent sheets market. These sheets offer minimal or recyclable packaging, reducing waste and appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Their production requires less water and energy compared to liquid detergents, contributing to sustainability. Biodegradable formulations ensure a smaller ecological footprint, making detergent sheets an attractive choice for businesses and consumers pursuing green laundry solutions. Consequently, the market for detergent sheets is projected to expand during the forecast period.

The laundry detergent sheets market is experiencing significant growth with the introduction of new products. Producers are focusing on creating fragrances like washing machine, machine, and machines. These sheets offer convenience as they do not require measuring or spilling of powder. The trend of eco-friendly and natural ingredients is driving innovation in this sector. Scented and fabric softener sheets are popular choices among consumers. The use of phosphates is decreasing due to environmental concerns. The market is competitive with players such as detergent strips and pods. The future of laundry detergent sheets lies in their ability to provide effective cleaning while catering to consumer preferences for convenience and sustainability.

Market Challenges

• The market for laundry detergent sheets faces challenges due to the dominance of traditional forms like liquid and powder detergents. Consumers are accustomed to these options and may question the effectiveness of detergent sheets. Limited availability and exposure in retail stores further hinder their adoption. Despite these hurdles, detergent sheets offer benefits such as convenience and portability. Brands can focus on education and marketing efforts to address consumer skepticism and expand their reach in the global market.

• The Laundry Detergent Sheets market faces several challenges. One key challenge is the competition from traditional powder and liquid detergents. Another challenge is the increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly and biodegradable products. Additionally, the market must address the concern of proper dosage with sheets, as opposed to the measured scoops or cups used with powders and liquids. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of sheets compared to other forms of detergent is a significant factor. Lastly, the market must cater to the varying water hardness levels and stain types, ensuring effective cleaning with the sheets.

Segment Overview

This laundry detergent sheets market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Biodegradable

1.2 Non-biodegradable Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Biodegradable- The growing concern for environmental issues has driven consumers towards eco-friendly alternatives in various product categories, including laundry detergent sheets. These sheets, made from biodegradable materials, break down naturally and have less packaging and plastic waste compared to traditional liquid or powder detergents. This appeal to consumers seeking to minimize their plastic footprint. Moreover, the production of biodegradable detergent sheets often incorporates sustainable practices and renewable resources. As consumers become more environmentally conscious, the demand for these sheets is expected to boost the growth of the biodegradable segment and the global laundry detergent sheets market.

Research Analysis

The Laundry Detergent Sheets Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable laundry solutions. Nanotechnology is being integrated into washing machines to enhance their efficiency and reduce water usage. Preservatives, whitening brighteners, and fragrances are essential ingredients in laundry detergent sheets, ensuring customer acceptance of innovative goods. Scented laundry sheets, made from biodegradable materials such as Brown Kraft paper, are gaining popularity as they align with the trend towards environmental sustainability. Enzyme, pre-soak, soft washing, and detergent for delicates are various types of laundry detergent sheets catering to diverse customer needs. Strategic analysis reveals mergers and acquisitions in the industry, focusing on the production of organic laundry detergent sheets using concentrated or liquid detergent formulas. Ingredients matter, and companies are striving to provide eco-friendly alternatives to traditional detergent, addressing concerns over plastic waste and water conditions. Cleanfinity Brands, for instance, offers a range of biodegradable laundry detergent sheets, emphasizing the importance of sustainability in the laundry service provider sector.

Market Research Overview

The Laundry Detergent Sheets market represents a significant segment in the consumer goods industry. These sheets offer convenience and ease of use, making them a popular choice among consumers. The market is driven by factors such as increasing disposable income, urbanization, and the growing preference for eco-friendly and convenient laundry solutions. The market is segmented based on product type, packaging type, and distribution channels. The product type segment includes uncoated and coated sheets. The packaging type segment includes sachets and strips. The distribution channels segment includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers. The market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to the increasing demand for convenient and eco-friendly laundry solutions.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Biodegradable



Non-biodegradable

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio