Laundry Dosing System Market Revenue Witnessing Growth Due to Tourism Industry & Green Development, the Demand for Laundry Dosing System to Grow 2X by 2027 - Arizton

Focus on cleanliness and lift of travel ban post covid-19 leading to tremendous growth across laundry dosing systems market.

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the laundry dosing systems market will grow at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021-2027. The growth across the hospitality and healthcare sectors globally is increasing the consumption of laundry dosing systems. For instance, the US has the most established healthcare system and the highest healthcare spending globally. Also, the healthcare sector in the US is one of the largest contributors to the country's economy, accounting for nearly a fifth of the overall gross domestic product. Thus, the US offers vast opportunities for laundry dosing systems vendors.

Laundry Dosing Systems Market

About 69% of travelers cite cleanliness and health measures as critical components of travel brands' crisis response. Thus, the increased focus on cleanliness in the hospitality sector is expected to accelerate the demand for industrial laundry detergents and dosing systems.

Several vendors are shifting their focus toward developing concentrated powdered laundry detergents for dosing systems to reduce their environmental impact. The demand for concentrated powder laundry detergents for dosing systems is predicted to rise further during the forecast period due to the focus on using sustainable laundry detergents in the industrial sector. Such factors will also minimize the consumption of packaging materials and the wastage of water during the washing process. The market share of this segment is predicted to grow as several end-use industries in Eastern Europe, and other countries demand concentrated powder laundry detergents.

Laundry Dosing Systems Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 4.25 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 2.91 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 6.51 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Dosing Systems, Dosing Pump, Application, End-user, and Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries The US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey Page Number 232 Market Dynamics · Long-term Growth in The Travel and Tourism Industry · Increasing Outsourcing of Laundry by Consumers · Growth of On-Demand Laundry Platforms

Transition to Natural & Sustainable Products

Several vendors are actively incorporating natural ingredients in their laundry dosing in response to rising concerns about sustainability. Moreover, the increase in the price of petrochemical-based surfactants and volatility in the oil & gas industry also encourage vendors to develop products based on natural ingredients. Thus, the global laundry dosing systems market focuses on green development with the minimal use of phosphates in laundry detergents and the development of concentrated products.

Competitive Insights

Market competition is fierce, with all players vying for a larger market share. Vendors must develop high functionalities and continue to upgrade their offerings to keep pace with the latest technological developments, failing which they might lose relevance in the market. Prominent market players compete based on new product launches, technological prowess, and online presence. The growth of vendors in the market also depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. Most key leading vendors focus on European and North American markets. Thus, key players expand their geographical presence in emerging markets, such as Brazil and China, to capitalize on the increased requirement for laundry dosing systems in APAC, Latin America, and MEA.

Key Prominent Vendors

Ecolab

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Cleenol

Diversey

Brightwell Dispensers

Hydro Systems

Simoniz

Hillyard

Intercon

SEKO

Kreussler

Knight

Girbau

BurnusHychem

AQUA Industrial Group

Market Segmentation

Dosing Systems

Powder Systems

Liquid Systems

Combination Systems

Dosing Pump

Peristaltic

Diaphragm

Piston

Others

Application

Commercial Machine

Industrial Machine

Light Commercial Machine

End-Users

Hospitality

Hospitals

Manufacturing

Others

Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Europe

Germany



The U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Turkey

About the Report

"Glance through the Global Laundry Dosing Market report of more than 221 pages comprising 95 tables and 83 exhibits to develop a deep understanding of the market."

The laundry dosing market is provided for the forecast years 2022 to 2027 and the base year 2021. The market is segmented by dosing systems, pumps, applications, end-user, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the global laundry dosing systems market to enable customers efficiently analyze the industry.

