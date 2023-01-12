Laundry Dosing System Market Revenue Witnessing Growth Due to Tourism Industry & Green Development, the Demand for Laundry Dosing System to Grow 2X by 2027 - Arizton

Jan 12, 2023, 14:00 ET
Focus on cleanliness and lift of travel ban post covid-19 leading to tremendous growth across laundry dosing systems market.
CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the laundry dosing systems market will grow at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021-2027. The growth across the hospitality and healthcare sectors globally is increasing the consumption of laundry dosing systems. For instance, the US has the most established healthcare system and the highest healthcare spending globally. Also, the healthcare sector in the US is one of the largest contributors to the country's economy, accounting for nearly a fifth of the overall gross domestic product. Thus, the US offers vast opportunities for laundry dosing systems vendors.
About 69% of travelers cite cleanliness and health measures as critical components of travel brands' crisis response. Thus, the increased focus on cleanliness in the hospitality sector is expected to accelerate the demand for industrial laundry detergents and dosing systems.
Several vendors are shifting their focus toward developing concentrated powdered laundry detergents for dosing systems to reduce their environmental impact. The demand for concentrated powder laundry detergents for dosing systems is predicted to rise further during the forecast period due to the focus on using sustainable laundry detergents in the industrial sector. Such factors will also minimize the consumption of packaging materials and the wastage of water during the washing process. The market share of this segment is predicted to grow as several end-use industries in Eastern Europe, and other countries demand concentrated powder laundry detergents.
Laundry Dosing Systems Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2027)
|
USD 4.25 Billion
|
Market Size (2021)
|
USD 2.91 Billion
|
CAGR (2021-2027)
|
6.51 %
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022-2027
|
Market Segmentation
|
Dosing Systems, Dosing Pump, Application, End-user, and Geography
|
Regions Covered
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Key Leading Countries
|
The US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey
|
Page Number
|
232
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Long-term Growth in The Travel and Tourism Industry
· Increasing Outsourcing of Laundry by Consumers
· Growth of On-Demand Laundry Platforms
|
Customization Request
|
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3519
Transition to Natural & Sustainable Products
Several vendors are actively incorporating natural ingredients in their laundry dosing in response to rising concerns about sustainability. Moreover, the increase in the price of petrochemical-based surfactants and volatility in the oil & gas industry also encourage vendors to develop products based on natural ingredients. Thus, the global laundry dosing systems market focuses on green development with the minimal use of phosphates in laundry detergents and the development of concentrated products.
Competitive Insights
Market competition is fierce, with all players vying for a larger market share. Vendors must develop high functionalities and continue to upgrade their offerings to keep pace with the latest technological developments, failing which they might lose relevance in the market. Prominent market players compete based on new product launches, technological prowess, and online presence. The growth of vendors in the market also depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development. Most key leading vendors focus on European and North American markets. Thus, key players expand their geographical presence in emerging markets, such as Brazil and China, to capitalize on the increased requirement for laundry dosing systems in APAC, Latin America, and MEA.
Key Prominent Vendors
- Ecolab
- Procter & Gamble (P&G)
- Cleenol
- Diversey
- Brightwell Dispensers
- Hydro Systems
- Simoniz
- Hillyard
- Intercon
- SEKO
- Kreussler
- Knight
- Girbau
- BurnusHychem
- AQUA Industrial Group
Market Segmentation
Dosing Systems
- Powder Systems
- Liquid Systems
- Combination Systems
Dosing Pump
- Peristaltic
- Diaphragm
- Piston
- Others
Application
- Commercial Machine
- Industrial Machine
- Light Commercial Machine
End-Users
- Hospitality
- Hospitals
- Manufacturing
- Others
Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Turkey
About the Report
"Glance through the Global Laundry Dosing Market report of more than 221 pages comprising 95 tables and 83 exhibits to develop a deep understanding of the market."
The laundry dosing market is provided for the forecast years 2022 to 2027 and the base year 2021. The market is segmented by dosing systems, pumps, applications, end-user, and geography for the years considered. The report provides a holistic approach to the global laundry dosing systems market to enable customers efficiently analyze the industry.
