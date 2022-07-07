Laundry Folding Robots Market: APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Consolidated Laundry Machinery & FoldiMate Inc. | Technavio

For more highlights on the regional segments - Request a sample report

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Vendor Analysis

The laundry folding robots market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Consolidated Laundry Machinery - The company offers high output CLM SPF 1 towel folder for machines

The company offers high output CLM SPF 1 towel folder for machines FoldiMate Inc. - The company offers a robotic folding full laundry load of around 25 items in less time than it takes to brew a cup of coffee.

The company offers a robotic folding full laundry load of around 25 items in less time than it takes to brew a cup of coffee. Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - The company offers folding robots which have substantial efficiency improvements in terms of finished pieces produced per operator hour.

The company offers folding robots which have substantial efficiency improvements in terms of finished pieces produced per operator hour. Panasonic Corp. - The company offers a washing machine that folds away clean clothes, a voice-responsive mobile fridge, and a smart sake cooler.

The company offers a washing machine that folds away clean clothes, a voice-responsive mobile fridge, and a smart sake cooler. Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers hygienic and vertical washing machines.

The company offers hygienic and vertical washing machines. To know about all major vendor offerings - Grab a sample now!

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laundry Folding Robots Market Analysis Report by End User (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/laundry-folding-robots-market-industry-analysis

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Market Dynamics

Driver: The laundry folding robots market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots.

The laundry folding robots market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots. Trend: Increased funding through partnerships and crowdfunding platforms is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the laundry folding robots market.

Increased funding through partnerships and crowdfunding platforms is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the laundry folding robots market. Challenges: The inability of robots to fold clothes of extreme sizes is the major hindrance to the growth of the laundry folding robots market.

The inability of robots to fold clothes of extreme sizes is the major hindrance to the growth of the laundry folding robots market. For details information on the market dynamics - Click Now!

Laundry Folding Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

To know about the contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Related Reports:

The industrial welding robots market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11%.

size has the potential to grow by USD 2.30 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.11%. The wafer handling robots market share is expected to increase by USD 65.29 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%.

Laundry Folding Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 495.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 27.89 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Consolidated Laundry Machinery, FoldiMate Inc., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd., and Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Global Industrial Machinery Market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 22: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Customer Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Consolidated Laundry Machinery

Exhibit 43: Consolidated Laundry Machinery - Overview



Exhibit 44: Consolidated Laundry Machinery - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Consolidated Laundry Machinery - Key offerings

10.4 FoldiMate Inc.

Exhibit 46: FoldiMate Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: FoldiMate Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: FoldiMate Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

10.6 Panasonic Corp.

Exhibit 52: Panasonic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Panasonic Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Panasonic Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Panasonic Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 56: Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 58: Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Sara Equipments

Exhibit 59: Sara Equipments - Overview



Exhibit 60: Sara Equipments - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Sara Equipments - Key offerings

10.9 Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 72: Research Methodology



Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 74: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 75: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio