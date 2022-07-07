Laundry Folding Robots Market: APAC to Occupy 39% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Consolidated Laundry Machinery & FoldiMate Inc. | Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 04:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laundry folding robots market is expected to grow by USD 495.98 million from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 38.86% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for the laundry folding robots market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and North American regions. The increasing economic prosperity in the countries, rise in purchasing power and disposable income, growing working-class population, increasing adoption of automated solutions, and the emergence of smart cities will facilitate the laundry folding robots market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Laundry Folding Robots Market: Vendor Analysis
The laundry folding robots market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- Consolidated Laundry Machinery - The company offers high output CLM SPF 1 towel folder for machines
- FoldiMate Inc. - The company offers a robotic folding full laundry load of around 25 items in less time than it takes to brew a cup of coffee.
- Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH - The company offers folding robots which have substantial efficiency improvements in terms of finished pieces produced per operator hour.
- Panasonic Corp. - The company offers a washing machine that folds away clean clothes, a voice-responsive mobile fridge, and a smart sake cooler.
- Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers hygienic and vertical washing machines.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Laundry Folding Robots Market Analysis Report by End User (Residential and Commercial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/laundry-folding-robots-market-industry-analysis
Laundry Folding Robots Market: Market Dynamics
- Driver: The laundry folding robots market is driven by the growing acceptance of personal service robots.
- Trend: Increased funding through partnerships and crowdfunding platforms is anticipated to fuel the market growth of the laundry folding robots market.
- Challenges: The inability of robots to fold clothes of extreme sizes is the major hindrance to the growth of the laundry folding robots market.
- Residential - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
|
Laundry Folding Robots Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.86%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 495.98 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
27.89
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 39%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Consolidated Laundry Machinery, FoldiMate Inc., Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, Panasonic Corp., Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Sara Equipments, Shanghai Jinyi Washing Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sunrise Garment Machinery Pvt. Ltd., and Welco Garments Machinery Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
