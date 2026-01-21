'LAUNDRY LOUNGE POWERED BY LG' COLLEGE DORM PROJECT LAUNCHED AT UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE

New Venue Designed to Elevate Traditional Student Laundry Experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, believed to be the fastest-growing appliance player in the U.S. commercial laundry market, announced the opening of the inaugural "Laundry Lounge powered by LG" at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

The new "Laundry Lounge powered by LG" at UT Knoxville redefines campus laundry with advanced machines, smart monitoring and premium amenities for students. LG Electronics USA launched its "Laundry Lounge" at UT Knoxville, transforming the chore of laundry into an engaging and enjoyable experience for students.

Designed to simplify the process of doing laundry while encouraging connection and relaxation, the state-of-the-art laundry space from LG transforms an essential chore into a more engaging and enjoyable experience. Located in Fred D. Brown Residence Hall, housing 680 students, the newly reinvented space sets a new standard for campus laundry facilities.

This unique pilot project features 16 advanced LG commercial washers and 24 high-performance LG commercial dryers, complemented by extensive upgrades, fresh paint, sleek lighting, signage and stylish décor and furniture. Designed with students in mind, the space makeover goes beyond laundry by offering premium amenities such as a 65-inch LG OLED TV, LG monitors for gaming or studying, and an LG air purifier for ensuring a clean and refreshing environment.

For busy students on the go, LG's Laundry Crew smartphone application enables them to remotely monitor their laundry cycles from their dorm room or class and receive notifications via their smartphone when their clothes are ready.

"At LG, we're redefining the college laundry experience to make it more convenient, enjoyable and community oriented," said Kevin Jeong, LG Electronics USA's appliance division president. "The Laundry Lounge powered by LG demonstrates our commitment to enhancing student life through convenience and connection by giving students a unique laundry experience that transforms a lengthy and tedious chore into an enjoyable and time-saving experience that complements dorm life."

This project "reflects a shared commitment to innovation and to creating spaces that meaningfully support students in their everyday lives," according to Frank Cuevas, Vice Chancellor of Student Life, University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

"The space a student calls home at UT is foundational to their academic success, personal development and well-being. Through our partnership with LG, the Laundry Lounge meets evolving student needs by elevating the residential experience with upgraded machines, modern amenities and smart technology," he said.

The machines in the new Laundry Lounge include LG's advanced Inverter Direct Drive™ motor innovation, delivering premium performance, durability and efficiency. They also feature LG's innovative 3D Gyro Sensor and Gyro Balancing System, which precisely monitors drum movement to reduce unnecessary motion, vibration and noise.

LG's commercial washers and dryers are also equipped with intuitive, easy-to-use interfaces tailored for all levels of experiences, paired with intelligent features such as advanced sensor technology designed to address common challenges like using excessive detergent.

Students attending the opening of the lounge at Brown Hall received a complimentary LG laundry bag and laundry detergent from Procter & Gamble to celebrate the launch of the new space.

LG's rapidly growing U.S. commercial laundry business builds on LG's position as America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand. (Source: OpenBrand MindShare, AHAM Core 6, 2024-25.) For photos, visit here.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, consumer electronics products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. For more information, please visit www.LG.com or here, for LG Commercial Laundry.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

[email protected]

+1 201 816 2166

Kim Regilio

[email protected]

+1 815-355-0509

Alex Oltmanns

[email protected]

+1 412-394-6678

SOURCE LG Electronics USA