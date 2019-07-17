Laundry Service Celebrates Silver Lion at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for Foot Locker and Nike

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service advertising agency Laundry Service has won its first Lion from the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for Discover Your Air Network. The Foot Locker campaign in partnership with Nike won a Silver Lion in the Art Direction: Packaging Design category. In addition, the work was shortlisted in Excellence in Brand and Activation: 360 Integrated Brand Experience.

"This achievement is the result of all the hard work put in by our talented team and clients," said Jordan Fox, Head of Laundry Service and Cycle. "This Lion, which is a first for our agency, represents a strong, longstanding relationship with two iconic brands who inspire and push us with every campaign. We are humbled to have been creatively recognized on a global stage, and warmly congratulate everyone who helped bring this campaign to life."

Discover Your Air

To celebrate the latest 90s-inspired Nike Air Max collection, Laundry Service in partnership with Cycle helped Foot Locker and Nike relaunch an entire decade, with a cable TV experience built for the internet. To reach both Millennials and Gen Z, the campaign reimagined 90s show formats with modern talent: sitcoms, cartoons, fitness programming, news, and of course, commercials.

The campaign included a limited-edition 90s "cable box" shoe box with three-dimensional elements that was sent to 150 global influencers. Each crafted, three-dimensional box included the latest Air Maxes, a functioning remote for people to interact with different DYA channels, as well as a retro-styled, printed TV guide showcasing Foot Locker's show line-ups, sneaker horoscopes, crossword puzzles, full-page vintage-styled ads and more. The result: over 200,000+ hours of content viewed, 780 million impressions and 10 million engagements.

"We knew we needed a campaign that could appeal to both Nike and Foot Locker's audiences, and that would champion their heritage," said Danny Nunez, Group Creative Director. "A cable network gave us the perfect construct, taking the shows Millennials loved in the 90s and re-imagining them with the influencers Gen Z cares about today. It's been amazing to see such positive engagement around an immersive idea that resonated across generations of sneakerheads."

Global Chief Creative Officer Leo Macias added: "Winning a Cannes Lion is an amazing creative accomplishment, and this year, it was more competitive than ever before. I'm extremely proud of the campaign as well as the team, a collective group of talent who took two prominent brands and created something that was truly special."

About Laundry Service

Laundry Service is a full-service agency handling strategy, creative, production and media buying, with a focus on building meaningful relationships between brands and people. With offices in New York, Portland, Los Angeles and London, Laundry Service has partnered with iconic global brands to create content and experiences that impact and shape culture. For more information, visit https://247laundryservice.com .

Media Contact

Kimberly Lupo

lupo@247laundryservice.com

SOURCE Laundry Service

Related Links

247laundryservice.com

