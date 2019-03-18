Laundrylux Acquires Automated Laundry Systems, Florida

INWOOD, N.Y., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laundrylux announces acquisition of Jacksonville, Florida based distributor Automated Laundry Systems, led by Don and Kristen Packard. "We are delighted to partner with Don & Kristen, who are sophisticated business leaders aligned with our strategic vision," states Laundrylux CEO John Sabino. "The Packards have developed and diversified Automated's business methodically over the last decade and together we will accelerate expansion in the key North/Central Florida market."

Don Packard notes "We have enjoyed an excellent relationship with Laundrylux and we understand the dynamics driving industry consolidation. To best serve our valued customers, we believe that partnering with Laundrylux's strong product and technology development, and entrepreneurial management, is the right choice."

Laundrylux is the largest integrated importer and distributor of professional laundry equipment in the world serving the USA, Canada and Mexico. Laundrylux is committed to partnering with leading commercial laundry equipment distributors to serve their markets with the highest level of professionalism. Distribution partners leverage Laundrylux's financial strength, strategic brand relationships, and deep industry knowledge and experience. Electrolux Professional supports the collective efforts of Laundrylux and its distribution partners with the most advanced products and technologies, with a common focus on North American opportunities.

