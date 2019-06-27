Laundrylux Acquires Texas Coin and Commercial Laundry, Dallas, Texas

INWOOD, N.Y., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laundrylux announces the acquisition of Texas Coin and Commercial Laundry, led by Mike and Kellie Blumberg. "Our partnership with Texas Coin and Commercial Laundry solidifies our position in the key Texas market. Mike and Kellie have built a powerful business and respected brand that we can expand purposefully," states John Sabino, CEO of Laundrylux. While Laundrylux will acquire the company's distribution business assets, TCCL's route segment is not included in the purchase agreement.

Mike Blumberg notes "I am proud to partner with Laundrylux. They recognize the importance of local relationships and customer support and are committed to investing and growing, while providing us the freedom to manage our business. I have seen the dedication, resources, and support Laundrylux has provided to acquisitions and we want to be part of the winning team. Laundrylux and the Milch family are committed to sustainable success and so are we. Together we look forward to providing our current and future customers with a greater level of service."

Laundrylux is the largest integrated importer and distributor of professional laundry equipment in the world, serving the USA, Canada and Mexico. Laundrylux is committed to partnering with leading commercial laundry equipment distributors to serve their markets with professionalism and integrity. Distribution partners leverage Laundrylux's financial strength, strategic brand relationships, innovative product development, customer financing and unmatched industry knowledge and experience.

Electrolux Professional supports the collective efforts of Laundrylux and its distribution partners with the most advanced commercial laundry products and technologies. "We are delighted to welcome Texas Coin and Commercial Laundry to the Laundrylux team, representing Electrolux Professional in the largest market in the world," states Electrolux Professional.

