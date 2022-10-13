Laura A. Gorski, DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura A. Gorski, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Physician for her achievements in the Maternal-Fetal Medicine field and in acknowledgment of her professional excellence at the High-Risk Pregnancy Center.

Laura A. Gorski

Dr. Gorski is a respected Maternal-Fetal Medicine Physician with many years of experience in her specialized field. She is passionate about her work, saying, "I chose to become an OB/GYN because I was fascinated with the miracle of life, particularly birth. I decided to further specialize in Maternal-Fetal medicine because it allows me to use my advanced skills and leading-edge technology to help women with elevated risks have the healthiest pregnancy outcome possible."

She first completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at John Carroll University in Cleveland, OH. She then earned a Doctor of Osteopathy degree, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1994 at the Kansas City Osteopathic School of Medicine in Kansas City, MO. For further training, she then completed an Obstetrics and Gynecology residency at the Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Chicago, IL, in 1999. Dr. Gorski completed two Fellowships in Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of Tennessee Memphis School of Medicine in Memphis, TN, in 2000, and at the Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, in 2002. Dr. Gorski then became board-certified in Nevada to practice Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Maternal-Fetal medicine subspecialty by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG).

Dr. Gorski is one of just two physicians in the state who can provide the chorionic villus sampling procedure, an advanced prenatal test for genetic abnormalities, which she learned through postdoctoral Fellowship training. She works closely with and provides consultations to physicians and sonographers about their patients' high-risk pregnancy risks. Common issues include diabetes, hypertension, and hyperthyroidism. Dr. Gorski is on call for high-risk pregnancy deliveries and her in-office work. She is also a staff member at Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, St. Rose Hospitals, Valley Hospitals UMC, and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

She is an active member of the American Osteopathic Association, the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine, the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, the Nevada State Medical Association, the Clark County Medical Society, and the Nevada Osteopathic Board. She has been featured on the Amazing Births program on the Discovery Channel. In 2012, she was interviewed on The Morning Blend, and in 2014, she was interviewed by LV Woman Magazine. More recently, in 2021, she has had a profile feature on ProNews.

When she isn't working, Dr. Gorski enjoys spending time with her family and four kids, including her twins, who were conceived through IVF.

Dr. Gorski would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her father, Daniel Gorski MD, and her partners in practice, Brian Iriye, MD, Steve Wold, MD, and Wilson Huang, MD.

For more information, visit www.hrpregnancy.com.

