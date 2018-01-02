Laura B. Miller Named Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

MIAMI, Jan. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) announced today that Laura B. Miller has been named senior vice president and chief human resources officer. Miller joins Royal Caribbean with more than 25 years of experience implementing human resources strategies for leading companies including ADT Corporation, Coca-Cola and Raytheon Company. Miller will report directly to Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

"At Royal Caribbean, we know it takes all 67,000 of our employees working together to surprise and delight almost 6 million guests each year," said Fain. "Laura understands the importance of teamwork, and her background and skills are ideally suited for the role of leading and managing our HR organization as we strive to identify, hire, develop, motivate and retain the best employees, both shipboard and shoreside, responsible for providing our guests with extraordinary vacations."

Miller most recently served as SVP and chief human resources officer for ADT Corporation, where she was responsible for leading all human resource functions for the $3.6B company with approximately 17,000 employees in over 200 locations. Prior to that, Miller was the chief human resources officer for Coca-Cola Refreshments, a $20B subsidiary of the Coca-Cola Company, where she lead a team of over 650 HR professionals that were responsible for supporting 70,000 employees in over 600 locations.

Miller graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Industry and Labor Relations.

As of December 31, 2017, Royal Caribbean's global brands employed over 67,000 employees, including 61,000 shipboard employees as well as 6,000 full-time and 100 part-time employees in our shoreside operations.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is a global cruise vacation company that owns and operates three global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Club Cruises.

