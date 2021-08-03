Laura Brandao Named to 2021 Women of Influence List

"Another way to describe our Women of Influence honorees this year would be the women who are making an impact, which is something we saw woven into each of these amazing award winners," Brena Nath, HW+ managing editor, said. "Congratulations to these women who are cultivating a new path forward for the housing industry and reimagining a better, more collaborative future."

A prolific force in the industry, Brandao has been integral to several organizations and initiatives beyond the business of lending. She is the Chair of Women With Vision and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America's (NAMMBA) Visionary program, as well as serving on the boards of MortFlix, a new streaming service dedicated to the industry, and the Mortgage Bankers Association of New Jersey (MBANJ), chairing its women's committee.

Among her recent accomplishments at AFR, Brandao led the launch of a new certification program for lending partners. Once certified in programs like Manufactured Housing or VA Renovation, brokers can be listed as an AFR "Certified Partner" in a searchable database which allows clients, builders, and realtors to easily find a local certified expert for a specific loan program. She also developed a monthly "In the House" educational series, during which attendees join AFR experts and invited guests in a live Q&A on various loan programs. Under her leadership, AFR has introduced new specialty programs and features, as well as an impressive range of innovative value-added solutions for clients, from industry-leading technology to professional expertise and convenient, conversational educational opportunities.

"The winners of the Women of Influence award are truly remarkable! The contribution of these incredibly accomplished leaders to our industry is hard to overstate," HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "We're excited to honor them and shine a spotlight on their achievements."

Brandao is one of 100 women recognized this year among the Women of Influence, each honored for their contributions in shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward. The Women of Influence are selected by HousingWire's Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, and contributions to the overall industry, community outreach, client impact and personal success also factor into the committee's decision.

